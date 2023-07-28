Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing NuPhy keyboards cheaper in the US
olivernz

#306495 28-Jul-2023 15:34
Hey to all those KBD geeks


I'm a solid Keychron fan but for my low profile travel keyboard it was time for an update (was using Lenovo 75% BT keyboard before) so got enticed by the Nuphy Air60. When it came to ordering I ran a comparison between their AUS (https://nuphy.com.au) and US site (https://nuphy.com). Turns out that with exchange rates and shipping it is quite a bit cheaper to go through the US site. Depending on keyboard there's $30-50 NZ in it. You can also find discount codes online (or use mine https://nuphy.refr.cc/olivererlewein) This isn't the 1st time AUS or NZ site is significantly more expensive than US site. Anyway now you know if you need to. 
And I am now waiting on delivery and anticipating the thockieness.... 


Cheers Oliver

amanzi
Amanzi
  #3109321 28-Jul-2023 15:45
Interesting. I purchased the Air75 with shine through keycaps and the carry case for US$147.95 + US$27.55 shipping (converts to NZ284.61) from the US store a while back. That same combination would cost AU$249.00 + AU$30 shipping (converts to NZ$302.33) right now.

 

Looks like the US store isn't adding GST like they should be, whereas the AU store says "including taxes". If the US store included NZ GST, then it would be more expensive than AU.

 
 
 
 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3109339 28-Jul-2023 16:13
amanzi:

 

Looks like the US store isn't adding GST like they should be, whereas the AU store says "including taxes". If the US store included NZ GST, then it would be more expensive than AU.

 

 

You mean they aren't adding GST like the arrogant New Zealand government believes they should?

 

There is a $60,000 (IIRC) threshold that must be met before the are 'required' to collect and remit GST.

olivernz

  #3109351 28-Jul-2023 16:20
Ha! You may be onto it! I didn't pick up on that. Just assumed it was apples for apples. Ok, don't want to push a tax avoidance scheme here, take it all back. 😀



olivernz

  #3109352 28-Jul-2023 16:23
It says tax included in AUS but I do wonder if that is AUS tax or they actually do the whole NZ Tax thing. While US store or invoice doesn't mention tax it is the same sales engine so I do wonder if there's something odd going on here (and I do admit this can be challenging for smaller companies to deal with). And I would doubt that they export $60,000/y to NZ at this point.

