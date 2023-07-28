Hey to all those KBD geeks
I'm a solid Keychron fan but for my low profile travel keyboard it was time for an update (was using Lenovo 75% BT keyboard before) so got enticed by the Nuphy Air60. When it came to ordering I ran a comparison between their AUS (https://nuphy.com.au) and US site (https://nuphy.com). Turns out that with exchange rates and shipping it is quite a bit cheaper to go through the US site. Depending on keyboard there's $30-50 NZ in it. You can also find discount codes online (or use mine https://nuphy.refr.cc/olivererlewein) This isn't the 1st time AUS or NZ site is significantly more expensive than US site. Anyway now you know if you need to.
And I am now waiting on delivery and anticipating the thockieness....
Cheers Oliver