Interesting. I purchased the Air75 with shine through keycaps and the carry case for US$147.95 + US$27.55 shipping (converts to NZ284.61) from the US store a while back. That same combination would cost AU$249.00 + AU$30 shipping (converts to NZ$302.33) right now.

Looks like the US store isn't adding GST like they should be, whereas the AU store says "including taxes". If the US store included NZ GST, then it would be more expensive than AU.