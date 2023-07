Hi everyone,

I have a Supermicro X9SRL-F that seems to have a bad BIOS chip (it will only boot with a recovery BIOS on a USB drive). I would really like to save this board, so does anyone know a good place that will solder a new BIOS chip on?

BIOS chips can be sourced from eBay easily enough, I just don't have the correct tools and experience to do it myself.

I have contacted a few "electronic repair" shops, but they have declined to do the job.

Thanks,

BadCo.