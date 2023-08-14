Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ITX gaming build help
I'm planning to upgrade from my Intel 2600k to a either a 13600k or a Ryzen 7800x3D. I love the idea of a mini-itx build, coming from my existing Full Tower.
I plan on reusing my RTX 2060 (triple slot), but everything else will be replaced.

 

I prefer air cooling, but I could possibly be convinced to get an AIO.
The case I would like to use is a NR200p, with the mesh side panel (probably). Although might use the window if I get an AIO instead.
It just seems like the best case with the least compromises for air cooling when I have a triple slot GPU.

 

So I'm in a bit of a dilemma, mostly around deciding which platform and motherboard.

 

I've heard about many issues with Coil Whine with Ryzen AM5 boards. Also the fact they use mediatek for wifi is a bit of a turn off (but an easy fix) and the
overvolting issue happening with the new 3D chips (I think that's solved now with a bios update). God knows what other problems they might have (heard about USB problems on AMD4?)
The 7800x3D does seem like the best option for gaming though, especially since it'll use less power than 13600k.
Stock of AMD ITX boards in NZ is really bad too.

 

In regards to the Intel option, I've been eyeing up the Asus z690i since it has thunderbolt 4 (possibly won't use it, but it's nice) and just seems high quality in general.
However its VRM size is a HUGE problem for cooler compatibility, and figuring out what is compatible is bloody difficult. The Thermalright Frost Spirit would be perfect for example,
But I don't know if it fits this motherboard!

 

Any advice? or opinions?

 

 

This guy is good to watch his clips especially the build a pc in 2023 https://youtu.be/5U77DZvzUIU

 
 
 
 

I just upgraded to the system in my signature. Quite happy with the CPU. Altho I was upgrading from a 3rd gen Intel :D

 

Any "small" costs extra $$$ and when it comes to NZ, does seem to be quite restrictive on availability.

 

You say "full tower" but do you actually mean that, or a mid tower ?

 

https://computerinfobits.com/mid-tower-vs-full-tower/

 

Why not look at a mini/micro case ? Then gives you more options for motherboards etc.

 

Mini / Micro Tower Cases - PBTech.co.nz




This is my current case https://www.overclockers.com/nzxt-phantom-case-review/ says it's a full tower. Maybe they are bigger now a days? Either way, I'm sick of how big this is.

 

mATX might be an option....will look into it more.



Ah yeah, thats what the youngsters call a "full tower" these days.... double that height and that was a full tower to me back in the day ;)

 

Def look at mATX based system over iTX just due to pricing and availability :)

 

 




