I'm planning to upgrade from my Intel 2600k to a either a 13600k or a Ryzen 7800x3D. I love the idea of a mini-itx build, coming from my existing Full Tower.

I plan on reusing my RTX 2060 (triple slot), but everything else will be replaced.

I prefer air cooling, but I could possibly be convinced to get an AIO.

The case I would like to use is a NR200p, with the mesh side panel (probably). Although might use the window if I get an AIO instead.

It just seems like the best case with the least compromises for air cooling when I have a triple slot GPU.

So I'm in a bit of a dilemma, mostly around deciding which platform and motherboard.

I've heard about many issues with Coil Whine with Ryzen AM5 boards. Also the fact they use mediatek for wifi is a bit of a turn off (but an easy fix) and the

overvolting issue happening with the new 3D chips (I think that's solved now with a bios update). God knows what other problems they might have (heard about USB problems on AMD4?)

The 7800x3D does seem like the best option for gaming though, especially since it'll use less power than 13600k.

Stock of AMD ITX boards in NZ is really bad too.

In regards to the Intel option, I've been eyeing up the Asus z690i since it has thunderbolt 4 (possibly won't use it, but it's nice) and just seems high quality in general.

However its VRM size is a HUGE problem for cooler compatibility, and figuring out what is compatible is bloody difficult. The Thermalright Frost Spirit would be perfect for example,

But I don't know if it fits this motherboard!

Any advice? or opinions?