Currently have 2x 27" monitors, and considering a move to a 34" curved monitor (maybe this one https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONTTA3422/Titan-Army-34GLR-H-34-Ultrawide-QHD-144Hz-Gaming-M) - has anyone else done a similar switch? Any regrets? Did you just use the curved monitor, or also keep one 27" monitor as the additional display just in case useful?

I am wondering how it will work in terms of windows e.g. when I game, the default monitor goes into full-screen mode. How will this work with just one wide monitor - will it stretch to fill the screen or will I have to adapt the game to load in window-mode instead so the proportions aren't stretched?

Thanks