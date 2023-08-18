Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingMini PCs from Aliexpress

sxz

sxz

750 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306756 18-Aug-2023 16:43
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys - what's the feeling about buying a mini PC / NUC from Aliexpress?

 

Example: Intel N95, 16gb/1Tb box for about $315.  Do we trust these?  I'd probably just use it at home behind a monitor for days when I don't bring my laptop home, for cloud services mainly.  

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005510876728.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.main.3.1b252451IOpOfx&algo_pvid=14227ead-3a7e-42ab-8fa5-5e35f7d713ee&algo_exp_id=14227ead-3a7e-42ab-8fa5-5e35f7d713ee-1&pdp_npi=4%40dis%21NZD%21386.55%21259.42%21%21%211640.00%21%21%402103223416923331209762882e0f57%2112000033362841891%21sea%21NZ%210%21A&curPageLogUid=vCqZwH3iCTHh

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3117752 18-Aug-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

Read the reviews and go for it. As with any marketplace purchase, pick your seller carefully.

 

I've purchased several mini PCs from AliExpress and never had an issue.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
PANiCnz
930 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117758 18-Aug-2023 17:21
Send private message quote this post

Beelink had a pretty good reputation. I think you can get them off Amazon AU too.

Qazzy03
89 posts

Master Geek


  #3117762 18-Aug-2023 17:37
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Read the reviews and go for it. As with any marketplace purchase, pick your seller carefully.

 

 

This, i got my steam deck 1tb SSD from allie and it was great but you need to read those reviews/check how many units sold imo. 



skewt
701 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3117787 18-Aug-2023 19:18
Send private message quote this post

I ordered an i5-7400 mini pc from Aliexpress a few years ago

Worked flawlessly as a windows file/Plex server running 24/7 until I retired it
I recall it had a few odd drivers to find and install but was otherwise great

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 