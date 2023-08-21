kiwifidget

I recently visited an ex-work colleague who has crossed over into my hobby world.

She has great difficulty with seeing things and uses a magnifying glass, and has the screen on her old Macbook enlarged to the point I have trouble recognising website layouts I see all the time.

I was thinking she could do with a bigger screen, a much bigger screen.

Funds are limited but not non-existent.

Big monitors of 43" upwards get pricey real fast, but would a small 4K TV do as good a job?

Plenty of those around for under $1000.