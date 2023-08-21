Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Options for the optically challenged.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306790 21-Aug-2023 15:23
I recently visited an ex-work colleague who has crossed over into my hobby world.

 

She has great difficulty with seeing things and uses a magnifying glass, and has the screen on her old Macbook enlarged to the point I have trouble recognising website layouts I see all the time.

 

I was thinking she could do with a bigger screen, a much bigger screen.

 

Funds are limited but not non-existent.

 

Big monitors of 43" upwards get pricey real fast, but would a small 4K TV do as good a job?

 

Plenty of those around for under $1000.




concordnz
384 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3118640 21-Aug-2023 15:30
Get her some Glasses?

(I hope she doesn't drive)

 
 
 
 

concordnz
384 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3118641 21-Aug-2023 15:31
A small 4k TV would be the worst thing to get.
(4k just makes everything small)

You need a large 1080 res screen.

johno1234
1119 posts

Uber Geek


  #3118649 21-Aug-2023 15:39
concordnz: Get her some Glasses?

(I hope she doesn't drive)

 

Definitely this! 

 

The OP didn't mention if she has some sort of partial blindness so assume not so all her problems should be manageable with a trip to the optometrist for eye test and spectacles. The test can be free for AA members or Southern Cross members, otherwise a well-worth it ~$60 and basic prescription glasses similar. Be prepared to fend off upsell pressure at SpecSavers!

 

But this seems too obvious.



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2820 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3118655 21-Aug-2023 15:47
She has an eye condition that cannot be rectified with glasses, and as such she can no longer drive.

 

Everything just needs to be bigger.




SpartanVXL
913 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3118682 21-Aug-2023 16:31
Yes when you get to the 40”+ range TV’s are usually cheaper than monitor panels. Resolution shouldn’t matter, you can scale a number of ways either through Apples retina method or Windows scaling or plain old integer scaling from a lower resolution.

If a 1080 fhd panel is cheaper then go for that, otherwise a 4k panel is easy to setup with a 1080p input or scaled up.

