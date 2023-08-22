Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingWindows updated and now bluetooth is turned off and it's making a strange "bonging" sound
Lizard1977

1812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#306798 22-Aug-2023 09:52
Send private message quote this post

A while ago I updated Windows 10 as per normal on my homebuilt PC (getting on for 14 years old), and it randomly decided to turn off blueooth so my mouse stopped working.  Bluetooth is provided as part of the Intel wifi module card I installed ages ago, and has always been fine up to this point.  I tried to diagnose the problem at the time, but couldn't fix it.  My PC was overdue for a clean install of windows, so I did that, and everything went back to normal.  That was about 2 weeks ago, but I've only just got around to using it properly over the last couple of days.  This morning, the same thing happened - Windows reports that bluetooth is turned off and my mouse has stopped working.  But weirdly, Windows is also playing a "bong" sound every second, and Device Manager refreshes every time.

 

I'm running build 19045, if that explains anything.  I've checked the device properties for the wifi card and I can't see anything wrong there.

 

 

 

 

Thoughts? I've tried disabling/re-enabling the device but that does nothing.  There's no drive to roll back to.  The last Windows updates were installed 2 days ago, so I would have expected the problem to manifest straight away if that was the issue.

 

 

Create new topic
Dynamic
3530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118948 22-Aug-2023 10:39
Send private message quote this post

I believe Device Manager only refreshes when there is a hardware change.  Loose connection maybe?  Otherwise, something may be dying.  Perhaps start unplugging/disconnecting things one at a time and see if/when the issue stops.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Dynamic
3530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118950 22-Aug-2023 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Event Viewer may tell you which 'device' is being plugged/unplugged.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 