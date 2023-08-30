Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
iCloud Windows desktop app NOT visible in Outlook 365
frankmachine

48 posts

Geek


#306878 30-Aug-2023 11:59
Good day Geeks

 

Can anyone please shed some light on an annoying problem please. The scenario is: a relatively new Windows 11 install on a new PC with Microsoft 365 installed. The user has two mail accounts an Exchnage one and a Gmail one.  The user has an iPhone and in a previous setup was successfully using iCloud Windows desktop app on Windows 10 to integrate with MS Outlook (same 365 version) and so making use of the iCloud calendar and contacts which both synced nicely back to the iPhone.

 

However now with the new PC, despite installing iCloud for Windows a) normally, b) as administrator and also trying c) in safe mode, (and yes ticking the box to include calendar and contacts and yes it does advise to close Outlook and progress bars indicate it is downloading the correct calendar & contact info) When back in Outlook the iCloud Add-In is visible in Outlook Add-ins list, but it simply is NOWEHERE else to be found in Outlook at all, ie; it's menu is not visible, nor is it's calender or contacts??

 

I have even tried out a plausible theory found elsewhere on the net whereby a .PST file needs to be present in Outlook for the purpose of the install, yet this doesn't work either...

 

Anyone got any ideas please?

 

Thanks

 

Frank.

gehenna
7791 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121842 30-Aug-2023 12:19
iCloud works fine in Outlook without any addons.  You just need to make an app specific password for iCloud Mail in the account portal of iCloud, and then go through the wizard in Outlook to add the account.

