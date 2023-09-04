ASUS Z790M Plus not booting



Hi All, After more than a decade with my old i7 2600k, I have just decided to upgrade to the 13th gen CPU. At the moment I am keeping my old GPU - GTX780 and ST1000 PSU.



I am currently scratching my head trying to get the new setup to boot (it was working fine on the old setup).



My setup as follows:

Intel i5 - 13600 KF (new)

ASUS Z790m plus mobo (new)

2 x 16 GB Gskill Ripjaw S5 DDR5-6000 CL30 (which I found during troubleshooting that it is not one of the supported memory by the motherboard)

Noctua NH-D14 cooler (old)

XPG Gammix S70 2TB nvme (new)

GTX780 graphics (old)



I have tried:

Reseat the cpu, cooler, ram, graphic card multiple times

Reset bios (shorting the pin as per the manual)

Unplug everything besides the bare minimum (cpu, ram, gpu, nvme hdd)



And I have never booted successfully. I did not get any beeps; however the power led light seems to blink (relatively fast) which points to the RAM. I tried reseating the ram, swapping the ram module (in the slot), use only one RAM module and I found no joy.



When I remove the gpu, I did not hear any beeps (just the power led flashes)



When I remove all ram, I get one long and two short beeps. I placed the ram as per the manual (i think a2 and b2 slot)



Do you think it is worth trying with an approved RAM in asus compatibility list? Seems like I need a DDR-6000 CL32 rams or is it a faulty motherboard?