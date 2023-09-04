Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ASUS Z790M doa?
ASUS Z790M Plus not booting

Hi All, After more than a decade with my old i7 2600k, I have just decided to upgrade to the 13th gen CPU. At the moment I am keeping my old GPU - GTX780 and ST1000 PSU.

I am currently scratching my head trying to get the new setup to boot (it was working fine on the old setup).

My setup as follows:
Intel i5 - 13600 KF (new)
ASUS Z790m plus mobo (new)
2 x 16 GB Gskill Ripjaw S5 DDR5-6000 CL30 (which I found during troubleshooting that it is not one of the supported memory by the motherboard)
Noctua NH-D14 cooler (old)
XPG Gammix S70 2TB nvme (new)
GTX780 graphics (old)

I have tried:
Reseat the cpu, cooler, ram, graphic card multiple times
Reset bios (shorting the pin as per the manual)
Unplug everything besides the bare minimum (cpu, ram, gpu, nvme hdd)

And I have never booted successfully. I did not get any beeps; however the power led light seems to blink (relatively fast) which points to the RAM. I tried reseating the ram, swapping the ram module (in the slot), use only one RAM module and I found no joy.

When I remove the gpu, I did not hear any beeps (just the power led flashes)

When I remove all ram, I get one long and two short beeps. I placed the ram as per the manual (i think a2 and b2 slot)

Do you think it is worth trying with an approved RAM in asus compatibility list? Seems like I need a DDR-6000 CL32 rams or is it a faulty motherboard?

I have a similar problem a while back - not with Intel but AMD.

 

The Motherboard supported the CPU BUT only with a specific BIOS version. I had to get PBTech to plug in a slightly older CPU, update the BIOS and then it worked.

 

Just a thought.....

 
 
 
 

There is this reddit post, not sure if it is similar to your circumstances. 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapc/comments/10hr74k/issues_with_z790_prime_not_booting_to_bios_with/

 

 

 

 

huckster:

I have a similar problem a while back - not with Intel but AMD.


The Motherboard supported the CPU BUT only with a specific BIOS version. I had to get PBTech to plug in a slightly older CPU, update the BIOS and then it worked.


Just a thought.....



Thanks mate, I will try to get support from PB… looks like either the motherboard is toast or BIOS issue with the RAM or CPU…

Did you have to leave the board behind for diagnostic?

Qazzy03:

There is this reddit post, not sure if it is similar to your circumstances. 


https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapc/comments/10hr74k/issues_with_z790_prime_not_booting_to_bios_with/



 




Kind of, but I never managed to see anything on the screen…. It is just blank, no option to get into BIOS…

