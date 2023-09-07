Stu1: The new AMD GPU are available now at PB Tech, thoughts worth getting?. It’s the last piece of kit I need to finsh my gaming pc with my son. I am in 2 minds on if it’s worth the price now or holding out to black Friday or seeing if the 4060 TI drops in price?



I'd avoid the 4060TI, its a terrible card. If you go for the 16GB you are pretty much at the same price as the 7800xt for 20% less performance.

You will probably have to check your power supply if you got for a 7800XT though as it does use a lot more power than a 4060TI.