New AMD RX 7700 and RX7800
The new AMD GPU are available now at PB Tech, thoughts worth getting?. It’s the last piece of kit I need to finsh my gaming pc with my son. I am in 2 minds on if it’s worth the price now or holding out to black Friday or seeing if the 4060 TI drops in price?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/brand/amd?sc_src=email_4718806&sc_lid=383273366&sc_uid=KpF24sLEpE&sc_llid=2189&sc_eh=c16198bfe03c020d1&utm_source=Emarsys&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BB%3A+%5BPB+Insider%5D+AMD+RX+7700+XT+%2F+RX+7800+XT+Graphics+Card+Launch+%28Retail%29+Send+%231&utm_content=IMAGE+md_1282937.png

There are some good reviews out there from GN and HuB.

I don't rate the 4060 ti 8gb or 16gb for price point.

Before suggesting what might be best bang for buck.
We do need to know
what resolution
What games
What quantity setting aiming for
What FPS target

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03: There are some good reviews out there from GN and HuB.

I don't rate the 4060 ti 8gb or 16gb for price point.

Before suggesting what might be best bang for buck.
We do need to know
what resolution
What games
What quantity setting aiming for
What FPS target



Similar to the AMD5 thread I stated sorry should have updated that one.,Games starfeild is one that we want to play , Hogwarts , call of duty , the last of us . We went AM5 with the AMD 5 7600x CPU. We normally play on ps5 , Xbox x . PC gaming is all new to us but want something mid range but can handle 4K don’t want to have to replace it within a couple of years

Stu1: The new AMD GPU are available now at PB Tech, thoughts worth getting?. It’s the last piece of kit I need to finsh my gaming pc with my son. I am in 2 minds on if it’s worth the price now or holding out to black Friday or seeing if the 4060 TI drops in price?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/brand/amd?sc_src=email_4718806&sc_lid=383273366&sc_uid=KpF24sLEpE&sc_llid=2189&sc_eh=c16198bfe03c020d1&utm_source=Emarsys&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BB%3A+%5BPB+Insider%5D+AMD+RX+7700+XT+%2F+RX+7800+XT+Graphics+Card+Launch+%28Retail%29+Send+%231&utm_content=IMAGE+md_1282937.png

 

 

 

I'd avoid the 4060TI, its a terrible card. If you go for the 16GB you are pretty much at the same price as the 7800xt for 20% less performance.

 

You will probably have to check your power supply if you got for a 7800XT though as it does use a lot more power than a 4060TI.



If 4k is your target then a 7800XT is sufficient but would be better served by a 7900XT or rtx4080. Games with upscaling tend to produce better results with a 4k target but if you do end up playing games with that nvidias DLSS on 40xx series is ahead in features.

Starfield is a right mess for performance higher than 60fps so don’t base your performance expectations on it. If anything the most important part for Starfield is RAM performance which most people won’t get unless overclocking.

I have a Corsair RM85O x gold modular for the power supply so should be all good, it will be interesting what the Sales will bd like for the 7700 as the 7800 is not that much more expensive

Stu1: I have a Corsair RM85O x gold modular for the power supply so should be all good, it will be interesting what the Sales will bd like for the 7700 as the 7800 is not that much more expensive

 

 

 

I could see the 7700 dropping in price as currently it does seem priced to close to the 7800. Will be interesting to see if Nvidia respond with any price drops. The NZ$ weakness isn't helping with pricing either.

throbb:

Stu1: I have a Corsair RM85O x gold modular for the power supply so should be all good, it will be interesting what the Sales will bd like for the 7700 as the 7800 is not that much more expensive


 


I could see the 7700 dropping in price as currently it does seem priced to close to the 7800. Will be interesting to see if Nvidia respond with any price drops. The NZ$ weakness isn't helping with pricing either.



I’m hoping that it drops before Christmas. I have a bit of time my son can play basic games with the intergrated CPU at the moment so he can wait a bit longer:)

