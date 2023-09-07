Air dusters for cleaning dust from computers. Do the Chinese electric dusters work (well) or are they a gimmick? Anyone got a model they particularly recommend?
No rechargeable one I've ever used comes close to the disposable cans of air in terms of sheer blast power, but I got sick of paying for them, and the waste.
I got sick of the cans, so I got this corded one and am very happy with it. Pretty grunty. It also doubles as a fantastic way to get the charcoal going for a BBQ.
