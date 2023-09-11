Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New PiHole install not blocking ads properly
timmmay

19431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306990 11-Sep-2023 11:27
I've moved PiHole to a new server, and it doesn't seem to be working properly. I wonder if anyone can help work out why. The Pi Hole Dashboard is showing 1.6% of DNS queries blocked in the last hour since I restarted it, which is significantly lower than I would expect.

 

I can see that queries are going from my PC to the Pi Hole, as they're appearing in the Pi Hole query log. Pi Hole is also doing DHCP. I have only looked at one computer at the moment, I can look at my personal computer later. My phone uses a different online DNS provider.

 

I first noticed that I'm seeing big red advertisements on stuff.co.nz. I copied the image location which told me the ad is served from tpc.googlesyndication.com . When I use the pihole "search adlists" function of pihole I can see this domain is on one of the block lists I've configured.

 

Pihole output

 

Exact matches for tpc.googlesyndication.com found in:
 - https://raw.githubusercontent.com/StevenBlack/hosts/master/hosts
 - https://v.firebog.net/hosts/AdguardDNS.txt

 

When I grab random domains from one of the blocklists and do an nslookup I can see the IPs for the domain are returned rather than blocked.

 

nslookup bidgear.com
Server:  pi.hole
Address:  192.168.1.x

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    bidgear.com
Addresses:  2606:4700:20::681a:36b
          2606:4700:20::ac43:4a24
          2606:4700:20::681a:26b
          172.67.74.36
          104.26.2.107
          104.26.3.107

 

 

 

 

 

 

A blocked domain looks different in the query log

 

 

 

 

When the query is sent for bidgear.com pihole shows the query as "bidgear.com.lan". I believe this is because that's the domain the PiHole DCHP server assigns.

 

 

 

Ethernet adapter Ethernet 2:

 

   Connection-specific DNS Suffix  . : lan

 

   DHCP Server . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.x (correct pi hole address)

 

   DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.x (correct pi hole address)

 

 

 

The only thing I can see that looks odd is that the blocked domains don't have ".lan" appended to them. Any thoughts / suggestions? 

nzkc
1218 posts

Uber Geek


  #3125918 11-Sep-2023 12:10
Why does it show the domain as bidgear.com.lan?  The .lan part looks wrong to me.

 

Are you using the default block lists too?

 

Edit: Oh you listed a couple of the block lists - I missed that. Im still curious about the .lan part. The other thing I am wondering is if all your DHCP clients have updated - perhaps they have not yet and thats the problem?

 
 
 
 

Ruphus
380 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3125932 11-Sep-2023 12:56
I've not used PiHole for ages and use Adguard now but have you setup any DNS Rewrites in PiHole? (I'm sure if that's even a thing in PiHole)

