New Build in about 10 years, wow lots changed
#307105 19-Sep-2023 21:21
I am 49 years old...

 

I used to rebuild PC's like every 2 years, and rebuild everything from case up, have loads of PC's sitting in storage doing nothing, a hoarder.

 

The latest rebuild which was in the last few days was interesting because it was the biggest gap I guess in rebuilding.

 

For the first time in probably since K5 days went with AMD for CPU with a nice CPU.

 

I bought a corsair 5000D Airflow case. highly recommended.

 

What was weird, no spots for 3.5 inch hard drives, or 5.4 inch cd drives, dvd drives, Bluray drives... nothing....

 

Apparently that is normal these days? what?

 

It's so weird. :)

in like the 4th or 5th pic down on this page, HDD is hidden out of sight in the PSU compartment

 

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-cases/cc-9011211-ww/5000d-airflow-tempered-glass-mid-tower-atx-pc-case-white-cc-9011211-ww

 

for spinning disk drives you need a full tower or a different mid tower (they exist)

