I am 49 years old...

I used to rebuild PC's like every 2 years, and rebuild everything from case up, have loads of PC's sitting in storage doing nothing, a hoarder.

The latest rebuild which was in the last few days was interesting because it was the biggest gap I guess in rebuilding.

For the first time in probably since K5 days went with AMD for CPU with a nice CPU.

I bought a corsair 5000D Airflow case. highly recommended.

What was weird, no spots for 3.5 inch hard drives, or 5.4 inch cd drives, dvd drives, Bluray drives... nothing....

Apparently that is normal these days? what?

It's so weird. :)