Hello again my helpful people. I'm at it again, upgrading, this time for myself. I currently have a laptop that's a couple years old.
Laptop specs:
Acer aspire 7 GTX 1050ti gaming laptop 15.6" FHD
Intel i7-8750H 6 core
16GB ram
500GB SSD + 1T HDD
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
My youngest and I play similar games and ideally I'd like something that's not on par or slightly better as close to the $1,500 mark as possible for the tower.
My youngest specs:
Intel Comet Lake Core i7 10700K 8 Core 3.8Ghz, 16MB
Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB Mini Tower PC Case
CRYORIG H5 Ultimate XF140 CPU Cooler With 140mm Fan
Samsung 860 QVO MZ-76Q1T0BW 1TB
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Internal SSD
Gigabyte B460M DS3H AC MATX Form Factor
PNY XLR8 Desktop Gaming 16GB (2 X 8GB) 2666Mhz DDR4 DIMM
EVGA 600 BR 600W Power Supply 80+ Bronze
I'm looking at this and thought I'd ask you lovely people for your opinion, help and suggestions once again. https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/systems/ready-to-ship-pc/gaming-pc/droid-rtx-3060-ryzen-5-5600-gaming-pc
I'd probably be looking at this monitor, same as my oldest, as well.
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/asus-tuf-gaming-vg27aq-27-wqhd-165hz-ips-gaming-monitor
Your opinions, suggestions, criticism and advice always welcome.
Thank you