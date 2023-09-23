Twalknz72: My computer knowledge is extremely limited. So I understood most of your last comment but not



" if you will have access to good tech like DLSS, ray reconstruction and frame generation (I say this owning a AMD GPU) "



I'm not sure what that means, sorry. I was looking at the AMD as I googled that processor vs my youngest i7 and it came out on top. I really struggle comparing AMD to Intel.



Now what you're saying about the 12GB 3050, is that going to be good with that monitor? That's what my oldest has, admittedly he's got a much beefier machine. When I was asking for advise on his, a year or so ago, people said that was a good one and seeing it in action I've have to agree.

Again all good.

Lets break it down between the 2 PC's

CPU

The Intel 12400F vs the AMD 5600, the perform about the same with the 12400F taking a lead in some titles.

https://www.techspot.com/review/2448-amd-ryzen-5600-vs-intel-core-i5-12400f/

The 12400F is on par with the 10700K and will take the lead if the the BIOS settings to limit power are turned off.

"Good technology like DLSS, ray reconstruction and frame generation." - What i meant here:

Nvida have been hard at work coming up with software that will let their RTX GPU's perform better.

DLSS stands for deep learning super sampling. It's a type of video rendering technique that looks to boost framerates by rendering frames at a lower resolution (more FPS).

Frame generation, the GPU can make more FPS, these FPS are "faked by AI" instead of generated from the game.

ray reconstruction improves the created DLSS images / frames you see on the screen, makes stuff pretty.. usually.

The RTX 3060 12GB verison is just a bit faster than the 2060 super, so if you and your son are happy with the screen and what the 2060 super looks like, then you will be more than fine.

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-review/3

Why you should avoid the 8GB model of the RTX 3060, significantly worse and IMO the 2060 super is better.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPbIsxIQb8M

Also the PC I linked has a 1TB SSD drive while the AMD 5600 one only has 512GB, more of an FYI, if you wanted to increase your budget, it could change recommendations but best bang for buck, it you want a pre-built from PB tech / Computer Lounge haven't looked at other sites.

The 12400F will be a beefier machine the CPU, GPU and RAM are better, your Son would have you beat in Power Supply and 2TB more storage than you.

My monitor knowledge is limited, so someone else might have suggestions on if it is good or not.