Desktop computing Upgrading from laptop gaming to a desktop PC.
Twalknz72

39 posts

Geek


#307149 23-Sep-2023 17:50


Hello again my helpful people. I'm at it again, upgrading, this time for myself. I currently have a laptop that's a couple years old.

Laptop specs:

Acer aspire 7 GTX 1050ti gaming laptop 15.6" FHD
Intel i7-8750H 6 core
16GB ram
500GB SSD + 1T HDD
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics


My youngest and I play similar games and ideally I'd like something that's not on par or slightly better as close to the $1,500 mark as possible for the tower.

My youngest specs:

Intel Comet Lake Core i7 10700K 8 Core 3.8Ghz, 16MB
Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB Mini Tower PC Case
CRYORIG H5 Ultimate XF140 CPU Cooler With 140mm Fan
Samsung 860 QVO MZ-76Q1T0BW 1TB
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Internal SSD
Gigabyte B460M DS3H AC MATX Form Factor
PNY XLR8 Desktop Gaming 16GB (2 X 8GB) 2666Mhz DDR4 DIMM
EVGA 600 BR 600W Power Supply 80+ Bronze


I'm looking at this and thought I'd ask you lovely people for your opinion, help and suggestions once again. https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/systems/ready-to-ship-pc/gaming-pc/droid-rtx-3060-ryzen-5-5600-gaming-pc

I'd probably be looking at this monitor, same as my oldest, as well.
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/asus-tuf-gaming-vg27aq-27-wqhd-165hz-ips-gaming-monitor

Your opinions, suggestions, criticism and advice always welcome.

Thank you

Qazzy03
141 posts

Master Geek


  #3131049 23-Sep-2023 18:28


What is the GPU in your "youngest" PC or are that on IGPU?

 

The GPU in the PC you linked is a 3060 Twin Edge 8GB, FYI "the 3060 8GB has a cut down die and is about 20% slower than the 12GB variant."

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Twalknz72

39 posts

Geek


  #3131055 23-Sep-2023 18:35


Sorry thought I'd included that.
The youngest GPU
GeForce RTX 2060 super windforce 8GB GDDR6

Qazzy03
141 posts

Master Geek


  #3131056 23-Sep-2023 18:48


Twalknz72: Sorry thought I'd included that.
The youngest GPU
GeForce RTX 2060 super windforce 8GB GDDR6

 

You are all good, 

 

I had a quick look at Computer Lounge annd PB Tech and staying under $1600.00, this one below would be my pick. 

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/systems/ready-to-ship-pc/gaming-pc/druid-rtx-3060-core-i5-12400f-gaming-pc

 

It has the full 12GB 3060, will be more than enough at 1080p and will be capable of 1440p and if you will have access to good tech like DLSS, ray reconstruction and frame generation (I say this owning a AMD GPU)

 

The 12400f is a solid CPU as well, you get bluetooth and wifi on the motherboard and enough ram.... I would think about getting another 2 x 8GB of DDR4 nowish before it goes to more limited stock and harder to find. 



Twalknz72

39 posts

Geek


  #3131058 23-Sep-2023 19:08


My computer knowledge is extremely limited. So I understood most of your last comment but not

" if you will have access to good tech like DLSS, ray reconstruction and frame generation (I say this owning a AMD GPU) "

I'm not sure what that means, sorry. I was looking at the AMD as I googled that processor vs my youngest i7 and it came out on top. I really struggle comparing AMD to Intel.

Now what you're saying about the 12GB 3050, is that going to be good with that monitor? That's what my oldest has, admittedly he's got a much beefier machine. When I was asking for advise on his, a year or so ago, people said that was a good one and seeing it in action I've have to agree.

Qazzy03
141 posts

Master Geek


  #3131062 23-Sep-2023 19:51


Twalknz72: My computer knowledge is extremely limited. So I understood most of your last comment but not

" if you will have access to good tech like DLSS, ray reconstruction and frame generation (I say this owning a AMD GPU) "

I'm not sure what that means, sorry. I was looking at the AMD as I googled that processor vs my youngest i7 and it came out on top. I really struggle comparing AMD to Intel.

Now what you're saying about the 12GB 3050, is that going to be good with that monitor? That's what my oldest has, admittedly he's got a much beefier machine. When I was asking for advise on his, a year or so ago, people said that was a good one and seeing it in action I've have to agree.

 

Again all good. 

 

Lets break it down between the 2 PC's

 

CPU

 

The Intel 12400F vs the AMD 5600, the perform about the same with the 12400F taking a lead in some titles. 

 

https://www.techspot.com/review/2448-amd-ryzen-5600-vs-intel-core-i5-12400f/

 

The 12400F is on par with the 10700K and will take the lead if the the BIOS settings to limit power are turned off. 

 

 

 

"Good technology like DLSS, ray reconstruction and frame generation." - What i meant here:

 

Nvida have been hard at work coming up with software that will let their RTX GPU's perform better. 

 

DLSS stands for deep learning super sampling. It's a type of video rendering technique that looks to boost framerates by rendering frames at a lower resolution (more FPS).

 

Frame generation, the GPU can make more FPS, these FPS are "faked by AI" instead of generated from the game. 

 

ray reconstruction improves the created DLSS images / frames you see on the screen, makes stuff pretty.. usually. 

 

 

 

The RTX 3060 12GB verison is just a bit faster than the 2060 super, so if you and your son are happy with the screen and what the 2060 super looks like, then you will be more than fine. 

 

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-review/3

 

 

 

Why you should avoid the 8GB model of the RTX 3060, significantly worse and IMO the 2060 super is better. 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPbIsxIQb8M 

 

Also the PC I linked has a 1TB SSD drive while the AMD 5600 one only has 512GB, more of an FYI, if you wanted to increase your budget, it could change recommendations but best bang for buck, it you want a pre-built from PB tech / Computer Lounge haven't looked at other sites.

 

The 12400F will be a beefier machine the CPU, GPU and RAM are better, your Son would have you beat in Power Supply and 2TB more storage than you. 

 

My monitor knowledge is limited, so someone else might have suggestions on if it is good or not. 

 

 

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131076 23-Sep-2023 20:41


i've just built some gaming PCs for my kids here's what i found

 

  • Ryzen 5500/5600 with a 3070 - with this setup you will game at 165fps at 1080p high settings

with your 5600 and 3060 and a 1440 monitor you'll be gaming at lowest settings

 

at your budget - if you don't use the monitor for work, get a 1080p monitor, 24-27" is the sweet spot depending on how near you sit to the monitor.

Twalknz72

39 posts

Geek


  #3131077 23-Sep-2023 20:51


Batman:

i've just built some gaming PCs for my kids here's what i found



  • Ryzen 5500/5600 with a 3070 - with this setup you will game at 165fps at 1080p high settings


with your 5600 and 3060 and a 1440 monitor you'll be gaming at lowest settings


at your budget - if you don't use the monitor for work, get a 1080p monitor, 24-27" is the sweet spot depending on how near you sit to the monitor.



The monitor would be for gaming and I think, at this stage, I'll be leaning towards the i5 with the 12GB 3060 GPU. So is there a monitor you'd suggest?

