Running stable diffusion and other ai products
#307179 26-Sep-2023 15:34
Like so many things tech I have a little knowledge that can make my decisions dangerous!

 

So I request some guidance

 

End game to run a "setup" of stable diffusion.

 

I have managed this on my M1 mac air but I would like the images to finish rendering before I die!

 

I get the impression that I need or could do with 12gb of VRAM in the ability to run SD

 

Thats where I am at.

 

So what are the next , say two important factors? 

 

Do I need something like this

 

"AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6 Core with Water Cooling - 16GB 3200Mhz RGB RAM - 1TB NVMe SSD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB - AC WiFi + Bluetooth - Windows 11 Home"

 

or can i get away witha whole lot less?

 

 




  #3132152 26-Sep-2023 15:40
There are so many different "distributions" of it. I've had some success with DiffusionBee, which seems to be an order of magnitude faster than some of the other ones I tried.

 
 
 
 

  #3132250 26-Sep-2023 16:09
Ask ChatGPT for guidance.




  #3132252 26-Sep-2023 16:17
Behodar:

 

There are so many different "distributions" of it. I've had some success with DiffusionBee, which seems to be an order of magnitude faster than some of the other ones I tried.

 

 

Crazy easy to install all be it simplistic its quick Thanks a bunch for the direction appreciate it. Makes me wonder if its worth beefing up the ram in my M1? wether it will improve it further?

 

 




RAM upgrades on the M machines are extremely complicated and most likely not worth doing (it's literally easier to sell it and buy a new one).

