Like so many things tech I have a little knowledge that can make my decisions dangerous!
So I request some guidance
End game to run a "setup" of stable diffusion.
I have managed this on my M1 mac air but I would like the images to finish rendering before I die!
I get the impression that I need or could do with 12gb of VRAM in the ability to run SD
Thats where I am at.
So what are the next , say two important factors?
Do I need something like this
"AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6 Core with Water Cooling - 16GB 3200Mhz RGB RAM - 1TB NVMe SSD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB - AC WiFi + Bluetooth - Windows 11 Home"
or can i get away witha whole lot less?