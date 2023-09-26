Like so many things tech I have a little knowledge that can make my decisions dangerous!

So I request some guidance

End game to run a "setup" of stable diffusion.

I have managed this on my M1 mac air but I would like the images to finish rendering before I die!

I get the impression that I need or could do with 12gb of VRAM in the ability to run SD

Thats where I am at.

So what are the next , say two important factors?

Do I need something like this

"AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6 Core with Water Cooling - 16GB 3200Mhz RGB RAM - 1TB NVMe SSD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 12GB - AC WiFi + Bluetooth - Windows 11 Home"

or can i get away witha whole lot less?