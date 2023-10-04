Looking for something that will store around 3-5TB. I have had iDrive for the past couple of years.

File based backup is a pain, and whilst they have image backups, restore of files from that is a pain. Restore speed seems...passable..

It's fine, it was very cheap year one, pretty cheap year two and is now comparable with options like:

BackBlaze

Opentext Carbonite backup (may have a large file limitation which would be a PITA).

LiveDrive

Interested in what others do, and how they find these various services for backup/restore speed?

I'd probably want about 300GB pretty quickly, the rest could come back over a week.