So there is someone in England that has a similar email to me. Occasionally I get emails intended for him. Now he has signed up at Dominos.

The problem is I get daily at least marketing emails from them. Yes, they go to spam, but still annoying.

Ok So just unsubscribe then. Nope can't. Dominoes seem to block all attempts to access anything on their domain. Don't know if it's just me or anyone in NZ.

Unsubscibe link, and even the main dominos.co.uk page just throw an access denied error page for me.

Tried opening it in a private window. Doesn't work. Tried changing my location on my browser. Doesn't work. Try contacting via facebook. They don't have a dominos UK page.

The only way I can think of is a VPN. But don't really want to pay for that just to unsubscribe from some spam.

Any other ideas?