I can't stop Dominos Pizza (UK) marketing emails.
kiwical

kiwical


#309290 6-Oct-2023 08:30
So there is someone in England that has a similar email to me. Occasionally I get emails intended for him. Now he has signed up at Dominos.

 

The problem is I get daily at least marketing emails from them. Yes, they go to spam, but still annoying. 

 

Ok So just unsubscribe then. Nope can't. Dominoes seem to block all attempts to access anything on their domain. Don't know if it's just me or anyone in NZ.

 

Unsubscibe link, and even the main dominos.co.uk page just throw an access denied error page for me.

 

Tried opening it in a private window. Doesn't work. Tried changing my location on my browser. Doesn't work. Try contacting via facebook. They don't have a dominos UK page. 

 

The only way I can think of is a VPN. But don't really want to pay for that just to unsubscribe from some spam. 

 

Any other ideas?

 

 

 

 

 

 

jamesrt
jamesrt

  #3143408 6-Oct-2023 08:37
VPN may be the only option - I've had to do this myself a few times.

 

Fortunately, "TunnelBear" has a free level, so whilst you'd need to sign up, it won't actually cost you anything....

 
 
 
 

alasta
alasta

  #3143409 6-Oct-2023 08:39
Can you set up a filter to automatically delete anything from that sender?

Behodar
Behodar

  #3143413 6-Oct-2023 08:53
You could complain to the ICO, which will hopefully result in Dominos actually providing a functioning unsubscribe link. Who knows how long it'll take though...



cddt
cddt


  #3143438 6-Oct-2023 09:53
Add a filter. 

trig42
trig42

  #3143509 6-Oct-2023 10:11
How much is a Cardboard flavoured Pizza in the UK then?

