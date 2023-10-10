I accidentally created a ‘Templates’ folder in Thunderbird. Can anyone tell me how to delete it? I have tried following advice on the site but I can’t seem to work it out. Very annoying!
Might need a bit more info.
I'm not a Thunderbird user but set it up to see if I could replicate the problem. I have a GSuite account (so GMail) and I set up the connection to use IMAP. When I created a folder a category was created in GMail. When I deleted the folder in Thunderbird it the category was moved to the Bin in GMail. When I deleted it from the bin (in Thunderbird) it was removed from GMail.
So IMAP to Gmail definitely works. Things will likely be quite different if you're using POP3.
Screenshot please.