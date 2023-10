If anyone else gets prompted for an auto update by Gigabyte App Center for their B550 AX v1 motherboard, don't install it. It screwed up my networking. Pings to my R.Pi across the LAN that are usually 1ms were 17ms on average, peaking at 34ms, and I kept getting disconnects. Internet wasn't working properly.

I'll tell Gigabyte, but be careful.

A Windows driver rollback fixed the problem.