Bought an OLED (LG C2) for the lounge over a year ago and zero regrets. Inky blacks with HDR highlights is still jaw dropping for both console gaming and tv/movie watching.

Now want to upgrade my pc monitor to OLED. The 27" 1440p ones that all use the same LG panel look to be about right for my budget, with AOC recently releasing their take on it at about 20% less price. Quick google says that it isn't available in NZ yet, PB do finally have the LG and Asus ones though. Looking at Amazon I could import the AOC for about $1800 landed, but would prefer to buy locally for any potential warranty issues. Also I'd guess the NZ local price would be closer to $1600 since the USD price is $800...? Anyone else already got one of these panels and how are you finding it?

Any other options I should consider? maybe the 34" Alienware AW3423DWF from Dell NZ for $1660?