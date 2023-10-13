Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OLED monitor options in NZ
Monza

#309376 13-Oct-2023 10:22
Bought an OLED (LG C2) for the lounge over a year ago and zero regrets. Inky blacks with HDR highlights is still jaw dropping for both console gaming and tv/movie watching.

 

Now want to upgrade my pc monitor to OLED. The 27" 1440p ones that all use the same LG panel look to be about right for my budget, with AOC recently releasing their take on it at about 20% less price. Quick google says that it isn't available in NZ yet, PB do finally have the LG and Asus ones though. Looking at Amazon I could import the AOC for about $1800 landed, but would prefer to buy locally for any potential warranty issues. Also I'd guess the NZ local price would be closer to $1600 since the USD price is $800...? Anyone else already got one of these panels and how are you finding it? 

 

Any other options I should consider? maybe the 34" Alienware AW3423DWF from Dell NZ for $1660?

 

 

 

 

LostBoyNZ
  #3147144 13-Oct-2023 11:27
For any that you have in mind, it'd be good to also check their warranty policy for OLED PC monitors and burn-in, to see if they cover that at all. It's a higher probability you'll have burn-in on a PC monitor compared to a TV.

 

Earlier this year LG said that their 2 year warranty for the 27GR95QE-B gaming monitor will cover burn-in from "normal and proper use". I'm not sure if that applies in New Zealand, but considering we have strong consumer guarantees cover here, that would help.

 

 

From TheVerge ( https://www.theverge.com/23827701/lg-oled-burn-in-warranty-two-desktop-monitor-windows ):

 

But LG Electronics product marketing director David Park makes it pretty clear: “Now, as long as you use the monitor as intended (personal PC monitor) in a residential setting (does not support commercial usage like retail signage display) burn-in is covered.”

 

 

 

“Normal use means the product is used for what it was created to do. In this case that is gaming (professional and casual) as well as desktop computing such as Windows, etc,” De Maria tells The Verge.

 




SpartanVXL
951 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3147151 13-Oct-2023 11:47
Pretty sure with modern OLED burn-in is lessened quite a bit, same tech in both LG’s TV’s and monitors so it doesn’t matter which you get as long as you do usual care for static elements.

I have a LG C1 so didn’t really have a choice of monitors at the time, but it still comes down to price. You could almost buy another LG OLED tv for similar cost. The only benefit is the higher refresh rate at 1440p@240Hz instead of 4k@120Hz and maybe displayport. For that level of purchase I’d want some warranty on it.

The Dell monitor is nice as well but had some issues being the first gen model out, unless theres a new one I’ve missed recently. The AOC one has reviews stating it has relatively worse colour compared to other OLED’s.

Best bet is the LG or Asus ROG OLED but they’re still pricy here. I would still consider the LG 42” OLED TV first for that price point.

