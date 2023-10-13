Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3 x 27" 1440p Monitors - What Next?
I have 3 very good 1440p monitors (2 x ultrasharp and one 144hz predator). I like this resolution, and don't feel compelled to go to 4K just for the sake of it, especially since gaming at 4K is so much more demanding (though I have a good system probably capable of running it). 

 

I have been lusting after OLED for a while, and also considering what options I should shortlist in terms of potential new configurations. I quite like 3 disparate screens and I haven't been wildly enamored by curved monitor, though I definitely prefer 1000 configuration to the others. 

 

Wondering about putting a curved 1440p in the center but unsure how that would work out. I also considered just a replacement of my predator with an OLED regular non curved 1440p. 

 

I make extensive use of DisplayFusion and have a button in my titlebar that allows me with 1 click to designate what monitor I want a window moved to. I guess that's not really a think in an ultrawide.

 

I am doing 90% Web/Video/office/regular use stuff, and 10% gaming.

Have you looked into snap layouts in windows 11- https://www.lifewire.com/use-snap-layout-to-split-screen-in-windows-11-5209942 

 

Might provide what you're getting from DisplayFusion.




So im now on a 34" dell alienware oled curved ultrawide and a 2nd 1080p 24" display. 

 

My previous setup was a flat 27" 1440p and the same 24" 1080p display 

 

Im now running main display in front and 2nd display above. having them side by side just takes up so much room but if you have triples already you probably already have the space.

 

I find that with the ultrawide if i dont snap windows to the center i end up panning my head left to right which can get annoying. 

 

OLED and HDR is awesome and is worth it, but each to their own on flat panels, ultrawide and curved displays. Sorry its not really a guide as what to get because TBH everyone has their own ways of doing things :) 

 

As for gaming, its brilliant especially with titles that work with HDR and OLED. 

