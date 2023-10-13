I have 3 very good 1440p monitors (2 x ultrasharp and one 144hz predator). I like this resolution, and don't feel compelled to go to 4K just for the sake of it, especially since gaming at 4K is so much more demanding (though I have a good system probably capable of running it).

I have been lusting after OLED for a while, and also considering what options I should shortlist in terms of potential new configurations. I quite like 3 disparate screens and I haven't been wildly enamored by curved monitor, though I definitely prefer 1000 configuration to the others.

Wondering about putting a curved 1440p in the center but unsure how that would work out. I also considered just a replacement of my predator with an OLED regular non curved 1440p.

I make extensive use of DisplayFusion and have a button in my titlebar that allows me with 1 click to designate what monitor I want a window moved to. I guess that's not really a think in an ultrawide.

I am doing 90% Web/Video/office/regular use stuff, and 10% gaming.