Hi @Busydad. Welcome to Geekzone.

What are you storing on the NAS and how easy/hard would it be to replace the data? If it's backups of stuff on your computers (so it's the second copy) then a single bay out in the shed may be enough. If it is the only copy of data, then one in the shed and a cloud backup service might be the better bet.

Whether you go single or dual drive will partly depend on how much hassle you are prepared to put up with when restoring from cloud.