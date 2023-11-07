Hello there, I have three questions;
- I have an old Seagate 220 NAS at home that requires SMB1 to be turned on, (but this slows the Win 11 laptop down when at work). Is there another way of reaching the data on the NAS without SMB1?
- Am I better to replace the NAS with a new two bay one with Raid, or buy two single bay servers and have one backing up in my shed - there is a LAN. I was hoping to copy the data off the discs to a USB, then reuse the discs.
- What is the best way of copying 1TB of data off the NAS to a USB drive?
I look forward to your support.