Two Bay NAS vs single bay
#310623 7-Nov-2023 08:29
Hello there, I have three questions;

 

     

  1. I have an old Seagate 220 NAS at home that requires SMB1 to be turned on, (but this slows the Win 11 laptop down when at work). Is there another way of reaching the data on the NAS without SMB1?
  2. Am I better to replace the NAS with a new two bay one with Raid, or buy two single bay servers and have one backing up in my shed - there is a LAN. I was hoping to copy the data off the discs to a USB, then reuse the discs.
  3. What is the best way of copying 1TB of data off the NAS to a USB drive?

 

I look forward to your support.

  #3156846 7-Nov-2023 08:35
Hi @Busydad.  Welcome to Geekzone.

 

What are you storing on the NAS and how easy/hard would it be to replace the data?  If it's backups of stuff on your computers (so it's the second copy) then a single bay out in the shed may be enough.  If it is the only copy of data, then one in the shed and a cloud backup service might be the better bet.

 

Whether you go single or dual drive will partly depend on how much hassle you are prepared to put up with when restoring from cloud.




  #3156850 7-Nov-2023 08:52
Sorry, I probably didn't explain myself well, I was thinking of buying two new single bay servers, one in the house and one in the shed.

  #3156856 7-Nov-2023 09:04
Cool.  I was wondering if that was the best solution.  If you are storing family photos and these are only stored on the primary NAS and replicated to the secondary NAS, a hacked primary NAS or other issue where the data becomes unavailable to you may result in data loss on both devices.  I've seen it more than once.




  #3156866 7-Nov-2023 10:18
I would be doing two dual bay NAS in two locations and using a ZFS mirror on the the drives.

