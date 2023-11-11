Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Browser client side exception when browsing paknsave.co.nz & newworld.co.nz
#310669 11-Nov-2023 13:05
Hi. Is there anybody out there that can help me troubleshoot this? I believe this is some config or flag I've set in my Firefox browser.

 

 

 

 

The above happens only when I drill down to the item level on paknsave.co.nz or newworld.co.nz. Browsing the main site is not a problem. I momentarily see the product before the page goes white with the error.

 

The exact error I receive is: Application error: a client-side exception has occurred (see the browser console for more information).

 

Problem is, I don't understand the above screenshot of the browser console. I believe this is a setting I've changed somewhere because it also happens in private / incognito mode. Other browsers on my PC do not have this issue.

 

 




  #3158274 11-Nov-2023 13:37
Do you have a "privacy" plugin or have disabled telemetry? This is what the last item seems to relate to.

 

The first item seems to be related to Enhanced Tracking Protection.

 

It's a fine balance between trying to hide everything and getting things to work.




  #3158275 11-Nov-2023 13:39
Can you start firefox with a new profile and check if the same occurs. 

 

 

 

E.g. run firefox -p or firefox.exe -P depending on your OS. 

  #3158278 11-Nov-2023 13:59
freitasm:

 

Do you have a "privacy" plugin or have disabled telemetry? This is what the last item seems to relate to.

 

The first item seems to be related to Enhanced Tracking Protection.

 

It's a fine balance between trying to hide everything and getting things to work.

 

 

Yes, I have Privacy Badger & uBlock Origin extensions enabled.However, restarting the browser with all add-ons disabled did not resolve the issue.

 

 

It certainly is a fine balance. That's why I am perplexed. I don't regularly visit these two websites, so don't know what change would have caused it.

 

 

 

cddt: Can you start firefox with a new profile and check if the same occurs.

 

New profile is the same as other browsers, i.e. the site works.

 

 




