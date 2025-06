I have used "gray market" keys for a couple of friends/family builds and they have always been fine.

I always do a bit of digging on the site /reseller but price was usually between $20-30 NZD.



My personal O/S I brought was way back as a student with the univeristy, they and Microsoft often can have deals if you are studying.





This is from Microsoft themselves:

"With the exception of Product Key Cards (PKC’s) distributed with COA’s, Microsoft does not distribute products keys as standalone products."

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/howtotell/Shop.aspx

So I am not sure if PC World is any better than a grey market seller or has a deal with Microsoft? Microsoft themselves makes it hard to figure out who their official partners are.