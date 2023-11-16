I have a client with 180GB of gmail emails (yes 180Gb in total). I need to be able to export these to either an mbox or PST. PST is pretty much out of the question. I know I could try using Google Takeout but Im not sure if they would need 180+GB free to do this - ideally I'd like it to go to my onedrive. Other option is an email client of some sort - Im thinking Thunderbird? I know it'll do mbox by default and hopefully be a pretty standard version of it. Will it be painful downloading 180+GB? Yes it will....

Anyone have any recommendations before I attempt this?