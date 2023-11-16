Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingExporting Bulk Email
askelon

#310722 16-Nov-2023 13:58
I have a client with 180GB of gmail emails (yes 180Gb in total). I need to be able to export these to either an mbox or PST.  PST is pretty much out of the question.  I know I could try using Google Takeout but Im not sure if they would need 180+GB free to do this - ideally I'd like it to go to my onedrive.  Other option is an email client of some sort - Im thinking Thunderbird?  I know it'll do mbox by default and hopefully be a pretty standard version of it. Will it be painful downloading 180+GB? Yes it will....  

 

Anyone have any recommendations before I attempt this? 

 

 

Dynamic
What is your client trying to achieve?




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

askelon

  #3160151 16-Nov-2023 14:02
It needs to be all uploaded to a particular law database which takes either pst or mbox. 

wellygary
  #3160152 16-Nov-2023 14:03
I'm guessing there are a fairly large number of big attachments,??  - getting to 180GB with plain text would be seriously impressive, 

 

 

 

See if there is a way to sort and export the largest offenders as a separate exercise, before dealing with the large number of regular emails, 



askelon

  #3160205 16-Nov-2023 16:01
Ive had another chat with them about it all after finding out they now have 4+ mailboxes pushing 200GB each and its been decided I get the fun job of setting up a label for a bunch of keywords and hopefully exporting that.  Still better than how it was going to go! 

rhy7s
  #3160231 16-Nov-2023 17:44
Setting up a filter or filters to include messages with the specified keywords to retroactively apply a label or labels and using Google Takeout to select just those labels to include in the archive would seem to be the easiest option.

ANglEAUT
@askelon: ... - ideally I'd like it to go to my onedrive. ...

 

See here

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

askelon

  #3160464 17-Nov-2023 10:48
Ive got it all sorted now thanks. I ended up making a bunch of search terms, labelling the results and once the searching part is over I'll (hopefully!) export the labels with takeout. 

