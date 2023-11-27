Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Upgrade from i5 4570
BiggusDoggus

391 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 4


#310856 27-Nov-2023 10:40
Hey all,

 

 

 

So I'm looking at an upgrade from my trusty but ancient i5 4570.

 

Currently paired with a Gigabyte Z97p-d3 mobo, 16gb DDR3 RAM and RX6600 video card .

 

What I'm considering:

 

 

 

My questions please:

 

  • Decent enough mobo?
  • 16gb DDR5 RAM more than sufficient? Do I even really need to go to DDR5 - would DDR4 do if I get a better mobo?

 

 

I'm not a "gamer" at all - generally some Word of Tanks, Stellaris, Civ 6, that kind of thing. Although my son has started playing Battlefield 1 again and says my system struggles a bit.

 

 

 

Any advice greatly appreciated thanks (budget is $600 - $650).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #3164849 28-Nov-2023 08:01
(cont) - by a "better" mobo - for example would these be worth the additional $:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU61331/ASUS-PRIME-B760M-K-mATX-Motherboard-Socket-LGA1700

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM61234/Gigabyte-B760M-C-mATX-Motherboard-For-Intel-12th13

 

 




