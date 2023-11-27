BiggusDoggus

Hey all,

So I'm looking at an upgrade from my trusty but ancient i5 4570.

Currently paired with a Gigabyte Z97p-d3 mobo, 16gb DDR3 RAM and RX6600 video card .

What I'm considering:

i5 12400F CPU: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUIT12400F/Intel-Core-i5-12400F-CPU-6-Core--12-Thread---Max-T

Gigabyte B760M mobo: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM61210/Gigabyte-B760M-H-mATX-Motherboard-Socket-LGA1700

Kingston Fury 16gb DDR5: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKHX15009/Kingston-Fury-16GB-DDR5-Desktop-RAM-Kit-2x-8GB---4

My questions please:

Decent enough mobo?

16gb DDR5 RAM more than sufficient? Do I even really need to go to DDR5 - would DDR4 do if I get a better mobo?

I'm not a "gamer" at all - generally some Word of Tanks, Stellaris, Civ 6, that kind of thing. Although my son has started playing Battlefield 1 again and says my system struggles a bit.

Any advice greatly appreciated thanks (budget is $600 - $650).