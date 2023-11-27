Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Norton Anti-virus Website Access Blocked
Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

#310859 27-Nov-2023 11:27
Send private message

Anyone here using Nortons of any flavour for anti-virus protection?

1101
3123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1133


  #3166021 29-Nov-2023 21:02
Send private message

Dont..... is the correct answer.

 

Norton consumer AV is now not the same as when they deserved their good reputation.

Any AV company that installs a cryptominer as part of the Security Suite is a garbage company that cant be trusted .
Yes, Norton did that  :-(

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2022/01/norton-360-now-comes-with-a-cryptominer/



tweake
2436 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1057


  #3166047 29-Nov-2023 21:41
Send private message

any other anti virus sites blocked? not sure on current situation but there used to be infections that would block access to anti virus websites.

Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

  #3166071 29-Nov-2023 22:22
Send private message

Apologies, just realised that my topic is written in a rather confusing manner.

 

What I mean is that Norton already installed on a computer is blocking a particular site.

 

I agree with comments about avoiding Norton (great respect for Peter Norton before he sold to Symantec), and have spent hours removing Norton from a couple of other machines last year.

 

Norton does these days seem to come in trial or one-year forms on many retailed computers.

 

 



Linux
11521 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7693

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166089 30-Nov-2023 06:00
Send private message

Remove it off the computer issue resolved

Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

  #3166196 30-Nov-2023 09:24
Send private message

Yes, removal is recommended, but I am reporting the situation from a small number of people who belong to a seniors organisation, and occasionally (try to) access the same website.

 

Hard to tell if just those few or all Norton users ... hence my original question.

 

 

tweake
2436 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1057


  #3166359 30-Nov-2023 11:52
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Apologies, just realised that my topic is written in a rather confusing manner.

 

What I mean is that Norton already installed on a computer is blocking a particular site.

 

I agree with comments about avoiding Norton (great respect for Peter Norton before he sold to Symantec), and have spent hours removing Norton from a couple of other machines last year.

 

Norton does these days seem to come in trial or one-year forms on many retailed computers.

 

 

 

 

whats the site its blocking? it could be blocking it for a good reason. hopefully it should say in the logs why it was blocked.

Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

  #3166371 30-Nov-2023 12:07
Send private message

https://wellingtonseniornet.co.nz/

 

Only some people with Norton installed are getting a "Dangerous Webpage Blocked" message on screen.

 

 

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79575 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37942

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166377 30-Nov-2023 12:31
Send private message

Probably at some point that domain was compromised and served malware?

 

Safeweb SeniorNet (norton.com)




tweake
2436 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1057


  #3166378 30-Nov-2023 12:32
Send private message

Rickles:

 

https://wellingtonseniornet.co.nz/

 

Only some people with Norton installed are getting a "Dangerous Webpage Blocked" message on screen.

 

 

 

 

nothing flagged here so i doubt its a site issue.

 

i would check those pc's have been updated and nortons av has been updated. they may be running on old virus def's or an old program. failing to update the program was a major problem with the older nortons.

 

tho i would just uninstall that crap and put something decent on it.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79575 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 37942

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166380 30-Nov-2023 12:34
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Probably at some point that domain was compromised and served malware?

 

Safeweb SeniorNet (norton.com)

 

 

Also, the site is classified as "Politics" on Cloudflare Radar

 

Is your friend blocking sites by category and put "Politics" in there (assuming the same category applied on Norton)?

 

There must be a log somewhere showing more information, surely.

 

Also, you sure is Norton blocking it, and not a DNS service with filters?




Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

  #3166382 30-Nov-2023 12:37
Send private message

Thanks all -

 

    The website has had only two 'homes', and never had problems reported before.

 

    Yes, we do believe that it is the user's machine in one form or another, and we are attempting to assist them 😁

 

As I said, I was trying to ascertain if other Norton users were experiencing this issue.

allan
2048 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 880

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166893 1-Dec-2023 17:21
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Thanks all -

 

    The website has had only two 'homes', and never had problems reported before.

 

    Yes, we do believe that it is the user's machine in one form or another, and we are attempting to assist them 😁

 

As I said, I was trying to ascertain if other Norton users were experiencing this issue.

 

I checked with a friend who I know still uses Norton and he confirms it's blocked for him too...

Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

  #3166913 1-Dec-2023 18:33
Send private message

@allan .... thanks for that.

 

The webmaster concerned will petition Norton for white-listing, and also find instructions for individuals how to set Norton to accept the site ('allow threat' setting/list).

 

 

MartinGZ
364 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 123

Subscriber

  #3167035 1-Dec-2023 21:23
Send private message

I run Norton 360 and that site is not blocked.

 

BTW, I've run Norton for years and it is NOT an issue. They are however very insistent in pushing new items, but all that gets turned off. As to the reference of crypto mining, yes that was pushed, but it was opt-in, which of course I declined. Personally I can't understand all the Norton hate, it consistently gets high AV scores in reviews and is just as good/bad as all the rest. I've yet to find anything better, but do scan the market every couple of years.

