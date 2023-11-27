Anyone here using Nortons of any flavour for anti-virus protection?
Dont..... is the correct answer.
Norton consumer AV is now not the same as when they deserved their good reputation.
Any AV company that installs a cryptominer as part of the Security Suite is a garbage company that cant be trusted .
Yes, Norton did that :-(
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2022/01/norton-360-now-comes-with-a-cryptominer/
any other anti virus sites blocked? not sure on current situation but there used to be infections that would block access to anti virus websites.
Apologies, just realised that my topic is written in a rather confusing manner.
What I mean is that Norton already installed on a computer is blocking a particular site.
I agree with comments about avoiding Norton (great respect for Peter Norton before he sold to Symantec), and have spent hours removing Norton from a couple of other machines last year.
Norton does these days seem to come in trial or one-year forms on many retailed computers.
Yes, removal is recommended, but I am reporting the situation from a small number of people who belong to a seniors organisation, and occasionally (try to) access the same website.
Hard to tell if just those few or all Norton users ... hence my original question.
whats the site its blocking? it could be blocking it for a good reason. hopefully it should say in the logs why it was blocked.
https://wellingtonseniornet.co.nz/
Only some people with Norton installed are getting a "Dangerous Webpage Blocked" message on screen.
Probably at some point that domain was compromised and served malware?
nothing flagged here so i doubt its a site issue.
i would check those pc's have been updated and nortons av has been updated. they may be running on old virus def's or an old program. failing to update the program was a major problem with the older nortons.
tho i would just uninstall that crap and put something decent on it.
freitasm:
Probably at some point that domain was compromised and served malware?
Safeweb SeniorNet (norton.com)
Also, the site is classified as "Politics" on Cloudflare Radar.
Is your friend blocking sites by category and put "Politics" in there (assuming the same category applied on Norton)?
There must be a log somewhere showing more information, surely.
Also, you sure is Norton blocking it, and not a DNS service with filters?
Thanks all -
The website has had only two 'homes', and never had problems reported before.
Yes, we do believe that it is the user's machine in one form or another, and we are attempting to assist them 😁
As I said, I was trying to ascertain if other Norton users were experiencing this issue.
I checked with a friend who I know still uses Norton and he confirms it's blocked for him too...
I run Norton 360 and that site is not blocked.
BTW, I've run Norton for years and it is NOT an issue. They are however very insistent in pushing new items, but all that gets turned off. As to the reference of crypto mining, yes that was pushed, but it was opt-in, which of course I declined. Personally I can't understand all the Norton hate, it consistently gets high AV scores in reviews and is just as good/bad as all the rest. I've yet to find anything better, but do scan the market every couple of years.