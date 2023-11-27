Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OS SSD failed after 3 years / 230TB - why is OS writing so much to the disk?
timmmay

Uber Geek
Trusted
#310871 27-Nov-2023 20:06
Samsung Magician is telling me that my Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500GB M.2 SSD is at "critical" status, and within the detail it strongly suggests a flash memory failure. It's written 230TB, the disk is rated for 300TB.

 

What I'm wondering is how 230TB of data has been written to this disk in 3 years. It run Windows 10 on a 150GB partition, and has a 350GB data partition. The data partition isn't used much:

 

  • I process maybe 5GB of photos per month
  • My local Dropbox cache is 5GB, I change maybe a few MB a week
  • Kodi database (not used much)

Plus I write the odd random thing to it. In three years I guess I've written max 10TB to the data partition. That suggests to me that the OS or software is writing a heck of a lot of data to the OS partition.

 

My old 840 pro SATA SSD that I use as a temp drive / cache for Windows / Google / Firefox / Photoshop has 10TBW and it's a few years older.

 

When I look at disk activity, most of the time what I see at the top of the list is:

 

  • Chrome user data (even though I have Chrome configured to write the cache to a different disk)
  • Windows logs - e.g. c:\$LogFile (NTFS logs) and c:\$MFT (NTFS master file table) and c:\$Bitmap (NTFS free space map). I know generally what these are, but I'm surprised there's so much being written to them given the computer is mostly just running a web browser.
  • Windows writing to log files in the c:\windows directory such as c:\windows\system32\config\software.log1
  • Screenshot below (ignore Photoshop that was for the screenshot)

 

 

Any thoughts? Why is Windows / Chrome writing so much to the SSD? Is this normal - how many terabytes do most people's OS drive have and how old are they?

 

Is there anything that can / should be done to reduce disk writes? The new SSD I've purchased is meant to be significantly more durable with a warranty for 2000TBW.

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
eonsim
Ultimate Geek
Trusted

  #3164840 28-Nov-2023 07:44
If you don't have enough RAM then Windows will use C drive as a Swap disk which can result in a fair bit of data writes as it swaps stuff in and out. Secondly if you hibernate your computer I believe it writes the full content of your RAM to C drive.



xpd

xpd
Uber Geek
  #3164844 28-Nov-2023 07:50
I have an 850EVO SATA SSD in my home server as the main OS drive.... I got it 2nd hand from an office system, and had quite a lot of use on the drive already. But nothing near your usage :)

 

I'm surprised its not throwing its toys out of the cot considering the amount of work it does running 24/7.

 

 

I'll check my desktop M2 when I get home.... I use that for OS and some games.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

xpd

xpd
  #3164846 28-Nov-2023 07:51
BTW, run HDSentinel as well, and see if the figures match Samsungs tool.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



timmmay

Uber Geek
  #3164851 28-Nov-2023 08:09
eonsim:

If you don't have enough RAM then Windows will use C drive as a Swap disk which can result in a fair bit of data writes as it swaps stuff in and out. Secondly if you hibernate your computer I believe it writes the full content of your RAM to C drive.



Thanks for the thoughts. The computer has 32 GB RAM and I don't use hibernate, I suspend. I'm pretty sure I have swap on a different disk as well.

eonsim
Ultimate Geek
  #3164878 28-Nov-2023 08:49
timmmay: 

Thanks for the thoughts. The computer has 32 GB RAM and I don't use hibernate, I suspend. I'm pretty sure I have swap on a different disk as well.

 

Check your settings in some modes Windows will automatically hibernate a computer after it's been suspended for a certain amount of time (generally more of a laptop thingy, but windows being windows...). Probably not the primary cause but if it's set to work that way would be adding 32GB of writes on a regular basis.

timmmay

Uber Geek
  #3164883 28-Nov-2023 09:07
eonsim:

timmmay: 

Thanks for the thoughts. The computer has 32 GB RAM and I don't use hibernate, I suspend. I'm pretty sure I have swap on a different disk as well.


Check your settings in some modes Windows will automatically hibernate a computer after it's been suspended for a certain amount of time (generally more of a laptop thingy, but windows being windows...). Probably not the primary cause but if it's set to work that way would be adding 32GB of writes on a regular basis.



I disable hibernation on my computers.

I will look at the other suggestions after work today including HD sentinel 🙂

cddt
Uber Geek
  #3164990 28-Nov-2023 11:32
I have a similar drive which has a high number of writes - but I know it's my own fault. Will have to check the exact stats later. 

 

 

 

What happened was that I had a swap partition on my SSD (thought it would be good to have a "fast" swap partition lol). One day I wrote some code which contained a pretty horrendous memory leak, but I didn't know that at the time. I knew it would take my program a while to run (a few hours) so I left it running overnight. I woke up in the morning to see 100% activity on the disk and the machine completely unresponsive. 

 

 

 

Can you believe this happened to me more than once...? 

 
 
 
 

Batman
Mad Scientist
Uber Geek
  #3165069 28-Nov-2023 12:23
timmmay: >I disable hibernation on my computers.

🙂


That doesn't stop it from doing 'hibernation'-like behaviour secretly

Amosnz
Ultimate Geek
  #3165074 28-Nov-2023 12:33
I've got a 960 EVO 500GB drive as a boot drive, the Magician data matches HDD Sentinel.

 




SpartanVXL
Uber Geek
  #3165078 28-Nov-2023 12:51
Samsung and crucial are known to have issues with certain models/lines, can be write amplification bugs etc.

It’s not normal and probably best to look into forums where they discuss this.

Having OS and swap/pagefile on SSD is perfectly normal for performance reasons and would not drastically lower life expectancy.

richms
Uber Geek
  #3165083 28-Nov-2023 13:01
Mine is up near 700TB on my OS drive on my media computer. HD Sentinal says that its about to die with 20% remaining or some made up thing.

 

Samsungs tool shows the same amount written and says everything is fine.




Richard rich.ms

openmedia
Uber Geek
  #3165135 28-Nov-2023 14:35
Can you provide some of the smart data?

 

I've got a similar class of 970 EVO 1TB with less than 33TB TBW in 5+ years. My laptop isn't on 24/7, but I do run some intensive I/O workloads including VMs for prototyping etc.




mattwnz
Uber Geek
  #3165144 28-Nov-2023 15:00
This thread got me checking my desktop PC and the Samsung drive in it and in 1 year it has been installed it has used 7.3TB, which I think sounds quite high considering it is only used for the OS and software and not heavily used. But I guess at that rate it should have many years ahead. But it is something I hadn't even thought about before this thread. 

timmmay

Uber Geek
  #3165165 28-Nov-2023 16:22
Thanks all for the thoughts, ideas, and suggestions. I've finished work now and can read comments properly, and provide information.

 

HD Sentinel lifetime writes is 230TB, the same as Samsung Magician. Power on time is 370 days. HD Sentinel agrees the disk is about to fail. The older 840 120GB was probably my old OS disk for a few years, and is my swap / cache / temp disk only has 10TB written.

 

I've had a quick search, I can see others have had similar problems, with different disks, but I can't see any solution. I'd rather not have to reinstall the OS, but I can if I need to.

 

I wonder if I should install Windows 11 fresh, rather than move Win 10 over to a new SSD. This Windows install is approximately 3 years old, and has done a lot of patching since then. It'll take me a fairly long time to get everything working again, file shares, older software like Photoshop CS6, languages like Python, MySQL database for Kodi, etc, and I don't have a lot of free time. Any thoughts on whether it's a good idea / necessary? I guess I'd just run the W11 media creation tool and install W11 fresh, log in with my MS account and it should pick up the W10 license?

 

 

 

Smart data from Samsung Magician

 

 

 

 

HD Sentinel Overview

 

 

 

 

HD Sentinel Smart

 

openmedia
Uber Geek
  #3165193 28-Nov-2023 18:10
timmmay:

 

HD Sentinel lifetime writes is 230TB, the same as Samsung Magician. Power on time is 370 days. HD Sentinel agrees the disk is about to fail. The older 840 120GB was probably my old OS disk for a few years, and is my swap / cache / temp disk only has 10TB written.

 

 

Thanks for the share. For the power on hours that is a crazy amount of writes. Something very very odd going on.




