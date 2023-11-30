Currently looking to build a reasonable future proofed PC upgrade box for graphics, some CAD, and some hobby 4k video editing. Am looking at building my own as PC Tech don't have the case I want, and I have built my previous two PCs without issue.

I probably aiming on getting most parts from PB Tech and have built it in their PC builder at https://www.pbtech.co.nz/build/55654 to ensure compatibility of parts. The only difference is that I would get the case from Computer lounge which is the Fractal case with a 5.1/4 inch bay at https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/cases/cases/fractal-design-pop-air-mid-tower--black-tg-clear-tint . I want install my CD/DVD writer, which almost no other case allows for these days.

These are the specs below. Do these look good for a future proofed PC? Should I look at getting the new i7 14700 CPU instead, which looks to be a similar price if I get one without graphics and a cooling fan. Or anyone have any warnings about these parts or suggest parts that are better to switch them for. The total works out to be about $2200 excluding windows so wanting to stay around that figure. I will also get another M2 SSD and probably have a few other drives connected via SATA The PB tech PC builder seems to only have a limited selection of parts on it, but guessing they do that to ensure compatibility.

Intel Core i7 13700 CPU 16 Cores / 24 Threads CPUIT13700

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUIT13700/Intel-Core-i7-13700-CPU-16-Cores--24-Threads---Max $734

Gigabyte B760 DS3H AX ATX Motherboard Socket LGA1700, B760 Chipset, 4x DDR5 Dimm $314

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM61240/Gigabyte-B760-DS3H-AX-ATX-Motherboard-Socket-LGA17

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card $549

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAGBV440600/Gigabyte-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4060-WINDFORCE-OC-8GB

Crucial Pro 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5-5600 DIMM RAM Kit 2 x 16GB - 5600Mhz - CL46 $183

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMCRU10100/Crucial-Pro-32GB-2-X-16GB-DDR5-5600-DIMM-RAM-Kit-2

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD $109

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-M2-NVMe-Internal-SSD-PCIe-40

Cooler Master MWE Bronze V2 750W Power Supply $114.80

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUCLM17511/Cooler-Master-MWE-Bronze-V2-750W-Power-Supply-230V

Fractal Design Pop Air Mid Tower Case - Black TG Clear Tint $159

Windows 11 Home $204