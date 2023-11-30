Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBuilding a new PC for doing some graphics and some video editing
mattwnz

20257 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4523


#310914 30-Nov-2023 01:23
Send private message

Currently looking to build a reasonable future proofed PC upgrade box for graphics, some CAD, and some hobby 4k video editing. Am looking at building my own as PC Tech don't have the case I want, and I have built my previous two PCs without issue. 

 

I probably aiming on getting most parts from PB Tech and have built it in their PC builder at https://www.pbtech.co.nz/build/55654 to ensure compatibility of parts. The only difference is that I would get the case from Computer lounge which is the Fractal case with a 5.1/4 inch bay at https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/cases/cases/fractal-design-pop-air-mid-tower--black-tg-clear-tint  . I want install my  CD/DVD writer, which almost no other case allows for these days. 

 

These are the specs below. Do these look good for a future proofed PC? Should I look at getting the new i7 14700 CPU instead, which looks to be a similar price if I get one without graphics and a cooling fan. Or anyone have any warnings about these parts or suggest parts that are better to switch them for. The total works out to be about $2200 excluding windows so wanting to stay around that figure. I will also get another M2 SSD and probably have a few other drives connected via SATA  The PB tech PC builder seems to only have a limited selection of parts on it, but guessing they do that to ensure compatibility. 

 

 

 

Intel Core i7 13700 CPU 16 Cores / 24 Threads CPUIT13700
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUIT13700/Intel-Core-i7-13700-CPU-16-Cores--24-Threads---Max            $734

 

Gigabyte B760 DS3H AX ATX Motherboard Socket LGA1700, B760 Chipset, 4x DDR5 Dimm                               $314
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM61240/Gigabyte-B760-DS3H-AX-ATX-Motherboard-Socket-LGA17  

 

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card                                             $549
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAGBV440600/Gigabyte-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4060-WINDFORCE-OC-8GB   

 

Crucial Pro 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR5-5600 DIMM RAM Kit 2 x 16GB - 5600Mhz - CL46                                          $183  
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMCRU10100/Crucial-Pro-32GB-2-X-16GB-DDR5-5600-DIMM-RAM-Kit-2       

 

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD                                                                                              $109
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-M2-NVMe-Internal-SSD-PCIe-40

 

Cooler Master MWE Bronze V2 750W Power Supply                                                                                     $114.80  
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUCLM17511/Cooler-Master-MWE-Bronze-V2-750W-Power-Supply-230V          

 

Fractal Design Pop Air Mid Tower Case - Black TG Clear Tint                                                                        $159

 

Windows 11 Home      $204                        

Create new topic
Batman
Mad Scientist
29825 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166091 30-Nov-2023 06:06
Send private message

I have recently built something similar, no problem. You want a decent CPU cooler too for that many cores

13 and 14 gen are very similar in performance so I'm told

I like to tinker so the K and Z790 for me but yours sounds fine

Your ram CL is high mine is in the 30s



Qazzy03
492 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409


  #3166097 30-Nov-2023 07:31
Send private message

The 14th gen of intel has a bit of uplift compared to the 13th.

 

https://gamersnexus.net/cpus/intel-desperate-i7-14700k-cpu-review-benchmarks-gaming-power

 

Has productive benchmarks towards the end, which might fit you video editing needs. 

mattwnz

20257 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4523


  #3166422 30-Nov-2023 14:33
Send private message

Batman: I have recently built something similar, no problem. You want a decent CPU cooler too for that many cores

13 and 14 gen are very similar in performance so I'm told

I like to tinker so the K and Z790 for me but yours sounds fine

Your ram CL is high mine is in the 30s

 

Thanks. I was just planning to use the stock air cooler that came with it as I running a old i7 now and just using the stock cooler that came with it, but that doesn't have as many cores. Any suggestions on a cooler. I see some people use very large air coolers and some even use water cooling.

 

I might have to look into RAM in more detail as a lower CL looks like it could be faster.



networkn
Networkn
32446 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14982

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166424 30-Nov-2023 14:39
Send private message

If you are in Auckland, get DTC Systems to build it for you. He's really decent, and pretty good value, and does high quality work. 

 

I haven't built my own computers for a while now, because my time is worth more than he charges and he would do it better than me. 

 

IF your PC build goes well, then great, if it doesn't you'll bury a lot of hours into it.

 

 

mattwnz

20257 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4523


  #3166435 30-Nov-2023 15:14
Send private message

networkn:

 

If you are in Auckland, get DTC Systems to build it for you. He's really decent, and pretty good value, and does high quality work. 

 

I haven't built my own computers for a while now, because my time is worth more than he charges and he would do it better than me. 

 

IF your PC build goes well, then great, if it doesn't you'll bury a lot of hours into it.

 

 

Thanks I am in in Wellington so  probably not an option. I have found it is pretty easy these days to build my own if  it is a more of a simple build and you get the right compatible components, as many things such as sound and wifi and network are now on the motherboard, rather than needing separate cards like the old days. The last time I got a shop to build one, the harddrive hadn't been attached and was loose in the case, so it had smashed against components during transit causing a lot of damage and the cable management was a mess. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29825 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166440 30-Nov-2023 15:58
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

Batman: I have recently built something similar, no problem. You want a decent CPU cooler too for that many cores

13 and 14 gen are very similar in performance so I'm told

I like to tinker so the K and Z790 for me but yours sounds fine

Your ram CL is high mine is in the 30s

 

Thanks. I was just planning to use the stock air cooler that came with it as I running a old i7 now and just using the stock cooler that came with it, but that doesn't have as many cores. Any suggestions on a cooler. I see some people use very large air coolers and some even use water cooling.

 

I might have to look into RAM in more detail as a lower CL looks like it could be faster.

 

 

i have cheap deepcool ones and the the temps i get are the same as the temps i get on my noctua D15 monster cooler

SpartanVXL
1361 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 550


  #3166449 30-Nov-2023 16:27
Send private message

It really depends on what you want to be doing. If you wanted future proofing you’d get AM5 and pop in another future CPU down the line, the 7950x does well in the meantime. Intel sockets are a dead end.

Regardless you really want to have a aftermarket cooler, these things run hot and plenty of complaints online from people who spin up a workload and quickly realise they can’t run their machine at 100% due to thermal issues. Raptorlake can go well past 200W, unless you power limit you’re going to have a bad time. (And why get a top tier cpu just to have to power limit?)

Theres also a reason nobody uses 5&1/4 aside from discs, those bays block potential airflow and are used in modern cases to fit intake fans or radiators. While you aren’t getting a high power gpu, you don’t want to limit cooling to CPU or if you do upgrade GPU later on.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3166453 30-Nov-2023 16:50
Send private message

networkn:

 

IF your PC build goes well, then great, if it doesn't you'll bury a lot of hours into it.

 

 

I would go for an HP Z2 G9 (9H081PT) same spec is the OP with a 3-year warranty and windows 11 pro for 3K +GST. For me the $800 over the $2200 for Win 11 Pro and an HP Onsite Warranty for 3 years is worth it.

 

And..... I don't have to put it together myself. 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Qazzy03
492 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 409


  #3166456 30-Nov-2023 17:08
Send private message

After watching all the gamersnexus prebuild reviews I am not sure if you are getting any extra value.
The onsite support would be great for anyone that can't or doesn't want to build their machine. However OP seems willing and it helps keep the budget down.

I don't know enough about video editing to say Intel vs amd. While Intel socket is end of line, Intels cpus usually good stability for production type tasks. If it was a gaming machine AM5 would make a lot of sense but if it needs to be a work horse, stability might be a factor.

eonsim
399 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190

Trusted

  #3166611 30-Nov-2023 23:26
Send private message

I'd also suggest considering AMD Ryzen 7000 series. Apart from that you definitely want a better air cooler. Modern Intel CPUs use a lot of power and run hot. You'll likely be massively throttled using the default cooler. Even something basic like a peerless assassin 120 se will likely drop the CPU temp by 10-20c vs stock and help improve performance.

Handle9
11547 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8965

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166613 30-Nov-2023 23:54
Send private message

Qazzy03: After watching all the gamersnexus prebuild reviews I am not sure if you are getting any extra value.
The onsite support would be great for anyone that can't or doesn't want to build their machine. However OP seems willing and it helps keep the budget down.

I don't know enough about video editing to say Intel vs amd. While Intel socket is end of line, Intels cpus usually good stability for production type tasks. If it was a gaming machine AM5 would make a lot of sense but if it needs to be a work horse, stability might be a factor.

 

With it likely being proprietary PSU, motherboard and case I'd go so far as to say you are buying the e-waste of the future.

Handle9
11547 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8965

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166614 30-Nov-2023 23:56
Send private message

eonsim: I'd also suggest considering AMD Ryzen 7000 series. Apart from that you definitely want a better air cooler. Modern Intel CPUs use a lot of power and run hot. You'll likely be massively throttled using the default cooler. Even something basic like a peerless assassin 120 se will likely drop the CPU temp by 10-20c vs stock and help improve performance.

 

Peerless assassin 120 SE is exceptional value for money. It dropped the temps on my Ryzen 3900 by around 15 degrees.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 