quickymart:

I'm trying to get a KVM switch working with my setup, to allow me to switch one set of keyboard/mouse/monitor between a laptop and desktop machine.
I ordered one off Trademe (one of these: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/other/listing/4446593920?rsqid=f2ea041bad174ee1acbc60ce41c5c2a4-001&bof=wQ7zKLt9 ).
It duly arrived and I connected everything up according to the instructions.
It switches between the displays absolutely fine but I can't get external peripherals (so far the mouse or a USB headset) to work - nor does the webcam built-in to the monitor.
One wireless mouse simply doesn't work and the older one has issues getting enough power from it (I think). It's a pity as the KVM is a really nice unit but I would just love to get it going.
Has anyone used these and can give some suggestions please?