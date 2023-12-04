quickymart:

Basically with KVM switches, it is getting what you pay for. The cheap ones are only moderately likely to work unless all your devices are very plain standard things. There is a reason the ones that work well cost quite a lot. So take a look at the more expensive models from companies that have a long history of making KVM switches, such as Aten or Rextron. There are other companies now who do make good ones too (I am using one from TESmart), but you need to understand what to look for.

The first clue to look for is that the advertising mentions it supports EDID - this is where the KVM switch copies the EDID data sent from the monitor to the PC that describes the monitor's capabilities. It then provides that EDID data to all computers on the KVM switch when requested, so that you can boot a computer without that computer being currently connected to the real monitor, and computers can then not tell if they are really connected to a monitor or not. Without this, you often get computers switching to a default screen mode (eg 640x480) when switched away from the real monitor, and this really messes up your desktop every time it happens.

Good USB support will have separate USB ports for monitored keyboard and mouse support, and at least one more unmonitored USB port. It is best if there are two unmonitored USB ports so that in the worst case you can have your mouse and keyboard both unmonitored and use the buttons on the KVM to do the switching. Then it does not matter if your mouse or keyboard is compatible with what the KVM switch understands. My TESmart KVM does not properly understand my ancient Microsoft Comfort Optical Mouse 3000 or my equally ancient Microsoft Internet Keyboard Pro, so I have them connected via the unmonitored ports. It comes with an infrared remote control that I have on my desk beside the keyboard where I can easily use it to change between my four PCs. The IR receiver is set up just in front of the remote so it gets 100% reception.