Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingVideo Card for AI for Local Data Crunching
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1344 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311001 5-Dec-2023 19:56
Send private message

My company is setting up a local AI machine running PrivateGPT for language model data crunching.
Because of extreme confidentiality requirements, this needs to be on a local machine - not online. Cloud services aren't an option.

 

In terms of graphics cards, I know that faster is better, but we're happy if things aren't super snappy - if the machine can plod through the tasks needed, that should suffice.
We also understand that having more video RAM may be more important that sheer clock speed. 

 

We'd like to keep the budget to no more than NZ$900, and if possible keep power consumption at ~200W or less. 

 

Our thoughts are a RTX 4060 TI 16 Gig that I can source from Japan within our price constraints, but I'm open to any suggestions.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic
mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3168558 5-Dec-2023 20:01
Send private message

So you're spending $900 on the processing power?

 

Super concerned about how little you might be spending on everything else involved, policy, process, controls reporting etc etc etc.

 

What's the expected ROI, if you're only spending $900?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3168562 5-Dec-2023 20:18
Send private message

Why source overseas? Local prices look similar.

Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1344 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168566 5-Dec-2023 20:55
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

So you're spending $900 on the processing power?

 

Super concerned about how little you might be spending on everything else involved, policy, process, controls reporting etc etc etc.

 

What's the expected ROI, if you're only spending $900?

 

 

This is for a proof or concept machine rather than the full blown operational supercomputer stuff. We HAVE it running on a RTX 2060 and it works OK, but a bit too slow for usability. Since this is a new-ish build, we're looking for a new card, hence the question.

 

For ease of management, this will be in a corner of my office, totally air-gapped, and used for things like processing bilingual glossaries, etc.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



eonsim
391 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3168573 5-Dec-2023 22:37
Send private message

It's not going to be fast running on a 4060TI but 16GB should help a bit in the size of the model you can run, note you can pick up some 4060 TI 16GBs at around that price point from Aussie https://www.mwave.com.au has a few.

 

I'd recommend you look at what other GPU options can be used, potentially modern Mac's using Metal or AMD cards using ROCm as well (which tend to have more RAM for the same price than NVIDIA).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright