Needing to replace the drives in my 2 bay NAS as the 6TB pair I have had for nearly 5 years now are filling up, and noticed Amazon US have a sweet price on Seagate Ironwolf 12TB shipped to NZ.

But, I noticed all the Amazon drives when shipped from them come in the "Frustration Free Packaging" which from my experience with other items is, they throw it into a cardboard bag with no packaging. Doing some googling/reddit it seems that its a super common problem with drives turning up dead because of the lack of packaging etc.

So just wondering if that's peoples experience here too and if its worth the risk for the 30% cheaper price than buying locally in NZ.