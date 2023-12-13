Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HDD from Amazon with Frustration Free Packaging - Worth It?
AndyR

70 posts

Master Geek


#311090 13-Dec-2023 09:13
Needing to replace the drives in my 2 bay NAS as the 6TB pair I have had for nearly 5 years now are filling up, and noticed Amazon US have a sweet price on Seagate Ironwolf 12TB shipped to NZ.

 

But, I noticed all the Amazon drives when shipped from them come in the "Frustration Free Packaging" which from my experience with other items is, they throw it into a cardboard bag with no packaging.  Doing some googling/reddit it seems that its a super common problem with drives turning up dead because of the lack of packaging etc.

 

So just wondering if that's peoples experience here too and if its worth the risk for the 30% cheaper price than buying locally in NZ.

rb99
3039 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3171364 13-Dec-2023 11:48
That, as people say, is a toughee.

 

I buy HDDs from Amamzon quite often and things have generally been fine. I did have one that failed on startup and they swapped it no problem, but others have had problems. I can believe it depends on the rep you get...

 

I'd imagine you'd be OK so long as you give it a good test within the 30 days return thingy, otherwise its dealing with WD / Seagate or whoever direct.

 

Amazon even sent two HDDs with a postage label slapped straight on the WD boxes recently. They worked, but one of the ones send in an extra box with bugger all packing so it could slide about inside didn't (see above).

 

Don't think this helps much... 

 

 




rb99

