Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingProblem logging on to NAS using MacBook Pro
Geektastic

17692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311112 15-Dec-2023 09:25
Send private message

I have a NAS on my home network which was working fine (I was backing up Time Machine to it) but all of a sudden I can no longer access it.

 

 

 

It shows in finder but when I click to open it, I get a popup that says "The operation could not be completed because the original item for "NAS" can't be found."

 

 

 

I Googled and found it is not unusual but nothing I found on the internet solved the problem. Most of the suggestions were for much older versions of Mac OS though - I am using 14.1.2

 

 

 

My first thought was to have the Mac forget the NAS and then re-map it but I cannot find an obvious way to do that either!

 

 

 

Does anyone have any suggestions?





Create new topic
Peppery
911 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3171901 15-Dec-2023 10:41
Send private message quote this post

I've had this happen on occasion, and a restart of the Mac has always fixed it. The discovery is handled by Bonjour/mDNS so there's nothing to 'forget' or remap.

 

Failing that, you can try connect manually via the Go menu > Connect to server > smb://192.168.1.xxx/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 