Geektastic

I have a NAS on my home network which was working fine (I was backing up Time Machine to it) but all of a sudden I can no longer access it.
It shows in finder but when I click to open it, I get a popup that says "The operation could not be completed because the original item for "NAS" can't be found."
I Googled and found it is not unusual but nothing I found on the internet solved the problem. Most of the suggestions were for much older versions of Mac OS though - I am using 14.1.2
My first thought was to have the Mac forget the NAS and then re-map it but I cannot find an obvious way to do that either!
Does anyone have any suggestions?