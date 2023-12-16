Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingWin10 Laptop can't see PC on the network
arcon

418 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311125 16-Dec-2023 12:33
Send private message quote this post

I've had a network problem for a couple years where my laptop cannot see the PC but it works in reverse, i.e. PC can see the laptop.

 

Both are Win10 Pro 64 bit. The PC is connected to router via GbE LAN, the laptop by Wifi.

 

Both are set to enable network discovery with file & print sharing on, password protected sharing off. Both set to same Workgroup name. I've tried sharing a folder on the PC, added a new "Everyone" user with full access, still can't see the PC or the folder. 

 

Googled this repeatedly & there are many similar networking issues with Win10. There are a host of advanced network service settings to change but they've never had any effect.

 

It did used to work with the same settings, the network shortcuts are still on my laptop's Desktop from when it did, my guess is MS broke it with one of their updates :/

 

Any ideas?

Create new topic
lxsw20
3208 posts

Uber Geek


  #3172336 16-Dec-2023 13:32
Send private message quote this post

Temporally turn off Windows firewall on both, and see if it works. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
arcon

418 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3172344 16-Dec-2023 13:54
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the reply, nope it still won't work :/

Rikkitic
Awrrr
17269 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3172351 16-Dec-2023 14:30
Send private message quote this post

I am out of my depth here but could it have anything to do with your laptop's IP address on the network? Most networking stuff is over my head but I had a problem like this in the past and I think it had something to do with that. The IP address can be assigned automatically or manually. If it is done manually, it can be given an address that is already in use. This doesn't stop the machine from working but it does stop it from being recognised by other computers. I am paraphrasing very generally because I'm not sure of the details, but what I encountered had something to do with this. Try changing the address to something you know doesn't conflict and see what happens.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



arcon

418 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3172358 16-Dec-2023 15:06
Send private message quote this post

IP is assigned automatically as it should be. I've checked the auto assigned numbers and the last digit is unique, so its all correct.

 

The motherboard does have a Wifi capability which is disabled currently, so I will try plugging in the aerial to see if that fixes it and for some reason its blocking LAN connection. Although I'm fairly certain that was never originally a problem. 

djtOtago
984 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3172359 16-Dec-2023 15:08
Send private message quote this post

When a Win 10 PC first connects to a network it will ask if it is public or private. If public is picked Windows will block ports and broadcast services regardless of firewall settings.

Check both PCs are set to a private network connection.

Detruire
1617 posts

Uber Geek


  #3172366 16-Dec-2023 16:19
Send private message quote this post

The Windows network type being public, as djtOtago mentioned, seems likely. Even if it was set to private originally, Windows may have changed it at some point: it has done so on my (wired) desktop on occasion, without me making any changes to my network.

 

If that doesn't help, then there may be a setting on your router that is preventing wireless devices from connecting to wired devices and/or other wireless devices. "Wireless client isolation" is a common name for this. Having the WiFi network set to guest mode usually has a similar effect, too.




rm *

arcon

418 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3172439 16-Dec-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

Nope they are both set to private.

 

I will look into wireless isolation... however I never changed anything on the router and it was working in the past, its the HG630b so maybe it did an auto update or something :/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







MyHeritage






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 