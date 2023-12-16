I've had a network problem for a couple years where my laptop cannot see the PC but it works in reverse, i.e. PC can see the laptop.

Both are Win10 Pro 64 bit. The PC is connected to router via GbE LAN, the laptop by Wifi.

Both are set to enable network discovery with file & print sharing on, password protected sharing off. Both set to same Workgroup name. I've tried sharing a folder on the PC, added a new "Everyone" user with full access, still can't see the PC or the folder.

Googled this repeatedly & there are many similar networking issues with Win10. There are a host of advanced network service settings to change but they've never had any effect.

It did used to work with the same settings, the network shortcuts are still on my laptop's Desktop from when it did, my guess is MS broke it with one of their updates :/

Any ideas?