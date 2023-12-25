I have an Anker Powerport Speed 5 I've owned for what seems like eon's but in the modern world of usb-c and fast charging I'm looking for faster and lighter.

We're going to be in Europe for a few weeks with my XPS 13, multiple late model Oneplus phones and the odd kindle, electric trimmer/shaver etc.

If it can charge the XPS that would mean one less charger to take and I'm not planning to use it that much if I can help it, but the ability to charge multiple phones as fast as possible is what I'm really looking for.

I thought about just getting an Anker Atom III slim but the reviews aren't exactly stellar.

Any recommendations ?