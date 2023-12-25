Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: Ankor powerport replacement
I have an Anker Powerport Speed 5 I've owned for what seems like eon's but in the modern world of usb-c and fast charging I'm looking for faster and lighter.

 

We're going to be in Europe for a few weeks with my XPS 13, multiple late model Oneplus phones and the odd kindle, electric trimmer/shaver etc.

 

If it can charge the XPS that would mean one less charger to take and I'm not planning to use it that much if I can help it, but the ability to charge multiple phones as fast as possible is what I'm really looking for.

 

I thought about just getting an Anker Atom III slim but the reviews aren't exactly stellar.

 

Any recommendations ?

SATECHI USB-C Chargers are my go to.

 
 
 
 

I have a couple branded Satechi and one branded Verbatim. I think the one I've been travelling with most recently is a Satechi 108w GaN charger. Compact unit that takes a figure 8 power cable so I just switch out mains cables depending on where we're travelling to. Charges the laptop and phones quite happily.




