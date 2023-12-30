Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingHow to resolve Windows 11 update install error for Windows Defender
timmmay

19658 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311257 30-Dec-2023 12:46
Send private message quote this post

I have a 1-2 month old Windows 11 install, on a computer that's run Windows 10 fine for a couple of years - Gigabyte B550, 32GB RAM, AMD 5600X. For the past few weeks I've had the error below in Windows update. I've tried:

 

  • Windows update troubleshooter
  • Everything on this Windows thread - turning off services, deleting folders, etc
  • Deleting the whole c:\windows\software distribution folder ( something like that)
  • Installing KB4052623 manually

Any suggestions how to proceed? I'm not sure if this is blocking other updates or not. The last other update I had was "2023-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5033375)" on 12/12/2023

 

 

 

Update for Microsoft Defender Antivirus antimalware platform - KB4052623 (Version 4.18.23110.3) - Current Channel (Broad)

 

Install error - 0x80070643

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76506 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176328 30-Dec-2023 13:00
Send private message quote this post

How long has this been happening? If only a day or so, wait for the next update and install that instead. Or has this been happening for some time with all anti-malware updates?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
timmmay

19658 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3176333 30-Dec-2023 13:07
Send private message quote this post

It's been happening for roughly the past few weeks. It doesn't look to be a definition update, it looks to be a software update. I've done definition updates with no problems from the command line, to see if that helped.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 