Anyone got an opinion or experience using one of these? e.g. BMAX 6
For what purpose exactly?
They're great for tucking behind a TV or monitor if you want standard day to day usage, as a media player, very very light gaming (think more retro gaming than anything else because of low GPU).
I'm old. I thought of these when I read "minicomputer"
Basic home usage, but the BMAX boasts -
Ive had my eye on a Ryzen or Intel H series processor, 32/64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD for use as a home lab. Uses next to no power, and is brilliant as a VM Host to play with 5-6 machines. Best of all it can be hidden away under my desk and is silent. They aren't cheap (for a homelab machine).
I have six mini PCs deployed and running 24/7. I suggest buying systems without RAM or storage and using known brands for those parts. The only other caveat is noise... the higher spec systems can run a bit hot due to the limited cooling.
If you're looking for something to run basic tasks or light VM work, the Intel N100 is a good choice. My latest mini PC acquisition is one such box, which I am using for development builds and I am considering moving my e-mail server there and off one of my PC Engines APU2 boards.
Interestingly, the BMAX units have built-in fans.
I mean, you could build yourself a really powerful router lol
I have had a couple of them that I sourced off aliexpress with no real brands, and they worked fine for a while and then one day just would not power on. Were really cheap and had whatever intel crap-tier atom was around at the time in them, but was fine for a 3d printer when the core 2 duo I was using before finally kicked the bucket.
I wouldn't spend any real money on but these little things were less than the cost of a case + PSU locally and had a monitor connection, a USB port and came with a USB wallwart to run them.
I have a low powered one as my router running a Quad core J6426- would not suggest running windows on that CPU but for OpnSense its perfect. Some of the higher end ones are comparable to modern laptops 11th gen I3/I5 or Ryzen 3/5, They make great media PC and Web Browsers in the living room when paired with a wireless keyboard/touchpad Logitech K400.
Many of these are available off-lease/used quite cheaply because they're quite popular as office machines.
CPU TDP is often in the 30-45W range, similar to 'workstation' class laptops. You cannot expect the world from them, and they will be moderately loud when loaded with demanding tasks.
Like a laptop, expect limited upgradeability. Most have replaceable RAM and storage, but expect less than would be found in a desktop. 1-2 SODIMM slots, probably 1-2 M.2 drives, possibly a 2.5".
CPU may be soldered down or may be replaceable. The cooler will be a custom part with a custom fan.
Do not expect any ability to install expansion cards like GPUs, NICs, sound cards, or SAS. You might be able to retrofit WiFi to versions without it - but you might not.
I don’t use cheap Chinese NUC copies, as there are usually no or only very rudimentary BIOS updates.
So essentially, an Intel NUC/micro is the desired standard?