Views On Micro/Mini Computers
Rickles

#311281 2-Jan-2024 08:35
Anyone got an opinion or experience using one of these? e.g. BMAX 6

 

 

nzkc
  #3177036 2-Jan-2024 08:52
For what purpose exactly?

 

They're great for tucking behind a TV or monitor if you want standard day to day usage, as a media player, very very light gaming (think more retro gaming than anything else because of low GPU).

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3177038 2-Jan-2024 08:53
I'm old. I thought of these when I read "minicomputer"




Rickles

  #3177041 2-Jan-2024 09:03
     >I'm old. I thought of these when I read "minicomputer"<

 

Yep, that's the type built into an oak veneer cabinet about a metre high with Bakelite knobs 😅

 

OK, it isn't.



Rickles

  #3177042 2-Jan-2024 09:05
     >

 

 

They're great for tucking behind a TV or monitor if you want standard day to day usage, as a media player, very very light gaming (think more retro gaming than anything else because of low GPU).<

 

Basic home usage, but the BMAX boasts -

 

  • Intel® Core i7-1060NG7 processor
  • Frequency：3.8GHz Burst
  • Number of Cores & Number of Threads：4 Cores & 8 Threads
  • Graphics：Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics, 4K Video
  • Video:  Dual HDMI Ports + Type-C (HDMI Cable included) 
  • RAM：16GB DDR4 
  • Storage：1TB SSD 
  • Expandable storage：M.2 2280 SSD Slot
  • LAN：1000Mbps
  • WiFi：802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
  • Bluetooth：Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB：USB 3.0 × 3

networkn
Networkn
  #3177055 2-Jan-2024 10:27
Ive had my eye on a Ryzen or Intel H series processor, 32/64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD for use as a home lab. Uses next to no power, and is brilliant as a VM Host to play with 5-6 machines. Best of all it can be hidden away under my desk and is silent. They aren't cheap (for a homelab machine). 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3177057 2-Jan-2024 10:43
I have six mini PCs deployed and running 24/7. I suggest buying systems without RAM or storage and using known brands for those parts. The only other caveat is noise... the higher spec systems can run a bit hot due to the limited cooling.

 

If you're looking for something to run basic tasks or light VM work, the Intel N100 is a good choice. My latest mini PC acquisition is one such box, which I am using for development builds and I am considering moving my e-mail server there and off one of my PC Engines APU2 boards.

Rickles

  #3177064 2-Jan-2024 11:40
Interestingly, the BMAX units have built-in fans.



Chills
  #3177097 2-Jan-2024 13:00
I mean, you could build yourself a really powerful router lol

cddt
  #3177118 2-Jan-2024 14:48
That particular model has a CPU from Q2 2020 - so almost 4 years old. There are much better options in the form factor with a more recent CPU at the same price point.


Rickles

  #3177120 2-Jan-2024 14:53
Thanks all, good points to consider.

richms
  #3177143 2-Jan-2024 16:48
I have had a couple of them that I sourced off aliexpress with no real brands, and they worked fine for a while and then one day just would not power on. Were really cheap and had whatever intel crap-tier atom was around at the time in them, but was fine for a 3d printer when the core 2 duo I was using before finally kicked the bucket.

 

I wouldn't spend any real money on but these little things were less than the cost of a case + PSU locally and had a monitor connection, a USB port and came with a USB wallwart to run them.




shrub
  #3177155 2-Jan-2024 17:16
I have a low powered one as my router running a Quad core J6426- would not suggest running windows on that CPU but for OpnSense its perfect. Some of the higher end ones are comparable to modern laptops 11th gen I3/I5 or Ryzen 3/5, They make great media PC and Web Browsers in the living room when paired with a wireless keyboard/touchpad Logitech K400.

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3177161 2-Jan-2024 18:06
Many of these are available off-lease/used quite cheaply because they're quite popular as office machines.

 

 

 

CPU TDP is often in the 30-45W range, similar to 'workstation' class laptops. You cannot expect the world from them, and they will be moderately loud when loaded with demanding tasks.

 

Like a laptop, expect limited upgradeability. Most have replaceable RAM and storage, but expect less than would be found in a desktop. 1-2 SODIMM slots, probably 1-2 M.2 drives, possibly a 2.5".

 

CPU may be soldered down or may be replaceable. The cooler will be a custom part with a custom fan.

 

Do not expect any ability to install expansion cards like GPUs, NICs, sound cards, or SAS. You might be able to retrofit WiFi to versions without it - but you might not. 

Tinkerisk
  #3177226 3-Jan-2024 04:19
I don’t use cheap Chinese NUC copies, as there are usually no or only very rudimentary BIOS updates.




Rickles

  #3177242 3-Jan-2024 09:15
So essentially, an Intel NUC/micro is the desired standard?

