I have six mini PCs deployed and running 24/7. I suggest buying systems without RAM or storage and using known brands for those parts. The only other caveat is noise... the higher spec systems can run a bit hot due to the limited cooling.

If you're looking for something to run basic tasks or light VM work, the Intel N100 is a good choice. My latest mini PC acquisition is one such box, which I am using for development builds and I am considering moving my e-mail server there and off one of my PC Engines APU2 boards.