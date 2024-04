Hi there, i have a couple of Samsung Evo Plus Micro SD cards that are now 'write protected'.

Both probably about 2-3 years old but have been sitting for the past year or so. One of these cards has had minimal use.

Both cards will let me read but nothing else.

Is there anything i can do to fix these? It wont let me reformat. I have tried diskpart etc but they all come up with the error saying it's 'write protected'.

Thanks in advance