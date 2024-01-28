Background:

I run several Synology NAS units in my SOHO office - I'm happy with these.

Until it failed recently, I also had an "old reliable" 5-bay Drobo DAS unit with an SSD cache - fast and quiet. (Drobo are no longer in production, so there is no Drobo replacement option.)

I have bought a QNAP TR-004 4-Bay, but it is slow - less than half the speed of the old Drobo - and noisy.

Can anyone recommend a fast 4- or 5-bay DAS unit that doesn't cost a fortune?

I'm prepared to wait for delivery from overseas.