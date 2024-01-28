Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I'm looking for a high-speed DAS (Direct Access Storage) unit - advice please
Background:

 

I run several Synology NAS units in my SOHO office - I'm happy with these.

 

Until it failed recently, I also had an "old reliable" 5-bay Drobo DAS unit with an SSD cache - fast and quiet.  (Drobo are no longer in production, so there is no Drobo replacement option.)

 

I have bought a QNAP TR-004 4-Bay, but it is slow - less than half the speed of the old Drobo - and noisy.

 

Can anyone recommend a fast 4- or 5-bay DAS unit that doesn't cost a fortune? 

 

I'm prepared to wait for delivery from overseas.




I don't have any personal experience, but I was looking at these devices a few months ago. From reading a large number of reviews it seems prudent to avoid Orico and get something from Sabrent. 

 

 

 

But of course, read reviews thoroughly to understand any likely issues.  

 
 
 
 

What are you storing on the NAS that you need access to?

 

Photos, video, standard office files etc?




