Currently running a model AMD Ryzen 3 based MB but want to upgrade to something faster.

Apart from a faster machine and better graphics card (encountering issues editing 4K video using Premier) need to be able to handle this card

https://www.paralanstore.net/paralan-scsi-products/scsi-bus-controllers-hbas/adaptec-refurbished-aha-2940-ultra-scsi-host-bus-adapter

Seems a bit strange but I need SCSI to be able to access my film//slide/APS cartridge scanner and while Windows has no support for the card, I have some third party software that can see it.

Another USB scanner with the same features would be really expensive.

I think it's a slot size issue, not the number of lanes but this sort of outside my area of knowledge.

Just a quick check on PBTech showed up this MB.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU25524/ASUS-ROG-STRIX-B550-A-GAMING-ATX-Motherboard-For-A

Looks like it has the right size slot, not sure about the lanes but this SCSI card doesn't need really fast I/O.

And the board take an update Ryzen processor like this

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05600G/AMD-Ryzen-5-5600G-CPU-6-Core--12-Thread---Max-Boos

which seems it should be a decent upgrade.

Comments from those who are more au fait with this stuff?

Thanks