ForumsDesktop computingTime to upgrade AMD CPU but need to be able to take this card - suggestions?
lchiu7







#311582 28-Jan-2024 15:49


Currently running a model AMD Ryzen 3 based MB but want to upgrade to something faster.

 

Apart from a faster machine and better graphics card (encountering issues editing 4K video using Premier) need to be able to handle this card

 

https://www.paralanstore.net/paralan-scsi-products/scsi-bus-controllers-hbas/adaptec-refurbished-aha-2940-ultra-scsi-host-bus-adapter

 

 

 

Seems a bit strange but I need SCSI to be able to access my film//slide/APS cartridge scanner and while Windows has no support for the card, I have some third party software that can see it.

 

Another USB scanner with the same features would be really expensive.

 

I think it's a slot size issue, not the number of lanes but this sort of outside my area of knowledge.

 

Just a quick check on PBTech showed up this MB.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDASU25524/ASUS-ROG-STRIX-B550-A-GAMING-ATX-Motherboard-For-A

 

Looks like it has the right size slot, not sure about the lanes but this SCSI card doesn't need really fast I/O.

 

And the board take an update Ryzen processor like this

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05600G/AMD-Ryzen-5-5600G-CPU-6-Core--12-Thread---Max-Boos

 

 

 

which seems it should be a decent upgrade.

 

Comments from those who are more au fait with this stuff?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
mentalinc






  #3187732 28-Jan-2024 15:56


What motherboard do you have now?

 

And CPU do you have now?

 

How much RAM do you have now?

 

What is the scanner you have now?

 

 

 

You're not going to find anything modern with a PCI slot, PCI-express replaced it many many years ago.






 

 

 
 
 
 

shrub






  #3187733 28-Jan-2024 15:56


If your on Ryzen 3 is on AM4 now then likely your current motherboard will handle the latest AM4 CPU's with a bios update. 5700g is a good price on amazon at the moment.

 

https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-5700G-16-Thread-Processor/dp/B091J3NYVF

 

Please let us know what your current motherboard is?

lchiu7







  #3187744 28-Jan-2024 16:56


As usual I omitted some important information. I have two desktops and one has a slot that has the Adaptec card in it.

 

 

But this is a much slower machine and I keep it only to connect to the scanner (which is a Canoscan FS2710). Not the highest resolution but any scanner that can take film, slides and APS cartrdiges is way more expensive and probably more than a new MB and CPU.

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/256070170623?

 

 

 

 

So I have two goals. One to upgrade the newer machine which does not have the SCSI card installed because it does not have the right size slot and to get a faster machine. with the right slot.

 

 

 

 

So while the newer machine is AM4 and has DDR4 memory, it does not have the right slot to take the SCSI card.






 





 

 



systemd





  #3187773 28-Jan-2024 17:46


Unfortunately, you may be hard pressed to find a modern motherboard that supports the older PCI slot in New Zealand.

 

I found this ASUS Pro B550M-C/CSM AM4 motherboard that will work with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and it has one PCI slot:

 

 

Newegg claim to ship to New Zealand:

 

https://www.newegg.com/global/nz-en/asus-pro-b550m-c-csm/p/N82E16813119365

 

 

 

An alternative but messy solution (the card wouldn't sit flush in the chassis) could be one of these PCIe to PCI adapters:

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSTT1601014/StarTech-PEX1PCI1-PCI-Express-to-PCI-Adapter-Card - Amazon has them in stock and judging by the reviews they seem to work great https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com-PCI-Express-Adapter-Card/dp/B0024CV3SA

 

 

lchiu7







  #3187784 28-Jan-2024 18:55


Looks like the best option is just to upgrade the CPU in the Ryzen 3 box to do my video editing and keep the old machine around just for when I need to scan photos.

I must admit every time I turn the old machine on I wonder if it's going to boot because it would have been weeks since the last time.

mentalinc






  #3187790 28-Jan-2024 19:22


Many CPU options for an in place upgrade:

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-A320M-S2H-rev-1x/support#support-cpu

 

But you are also many many many BIOS versions out of date F23 from 2018 to F56g from xmas day 2023), with a few intermediate updates required so read them thoroughly, e.g. F40 needs to have a special process.

 

Looks like you can go to F40 then to F56g directly, but read up to confirm.

 

 

 

How much RAM do you have? I'm guessing only 8GB or so (CPU-Z memory and SPD tab will help us).

 

RAM Upgrade could also help with all the data in 4K videos.

 

 






 

 

Batman








  #3187796 28-Jan-2024 19:50


lchiu7: Looks like the best option is just to upgrade the CPU in the Ryzen 3 box to do my video editing and keep the old machine around just for when I need to scan photos.

I must admit every time I turn the old machine on I wonder if it's going to boot because it would have been weeks since the last time.

 

how much is a new scanner?

