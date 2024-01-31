Yesterday I purchased the following components for my 14 year old son from PBTech to upgrade his old PC. He's worked all summer to afford these and is pretty disappointed that it doesn't work!

Asrock B550 ITX Motherboard

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU

GSkill 32GB RAM

I'm reusing a known working ATX Power Supply and GTX1080 graphics card.

Everything went together as it should but I can't get any video output or seemingly to get it to POST. The CPU and GPU fans both spin up but that's all.

Motherboard and CPU should be compatible according to Asrock with BIOS P1.90 released March 2022. One would think this would be the BIOS version loaded on the motherboard?

Have tried everything I can think off.... reseated the CPU, the large ATX power cable, the 8 pin ATX cable. Have tried with and without RAM. Tried a different GPU (no onboard GPU on this CPU). With SSD connected and without.

Is there anything to try before I return these to PBTech?

What should I expect from PBTech? I doubt they will replace them up front but hope they can test these in a reasonable time frame (a couple of days?). Should I take in the whole PC and case or just the components purchased?