New CPU/MB/RAM Build - Won't POST - PBTech obligations?
#311605 31-Jan-2024 07:58
Yesterday I purchased the following components for my 14 year old son from PBTech to upgrade his old PC. He's worked all summer to afford these and is pretty disappointed that it doesn't work!

 

Asrock B550 ITX Motherboard
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU
GSkill 32GB RAM

 

I'm reusing a known working ATX Power Supply and GTX1080 graphics card.

 

Everything went together as it should but I can't get any video output or seemingly to get it to POST. The CPU and GPU fans both spin up but that's all. 

 

Motherboard and CPU should be compatible according to Asrock with BIOS P1.90 released March 2022. One would think this would be the BIOS version loaded on the motherboard?

 

Have tried everything I can think off.... reseated the CPU, the large ATX power cable, the 8 pin ATX cable. Have tried with and without RAM. Tried a different GPU (no onboard GPU on this CPU). With SSD connected and without.

 

 

 

Is there anything to try before I return these to PBTech? 

 

 

 

What should I expect from PBTech? I doubt they will replace them up front but hope they can test these in a reasonable time frame (a couple of days?). Should I take in the whole PC and case or just the components purchased?

 

 

 

 

  #3188707 31-Jan-2024 08:14
Just take the whole assemble PC  to PB Tech - they'll troubleshoot it for you in their workshop. 

I did the same, and they helped me identify the issue. 

 
 
 
 

I would say that chances are high the BIOS is an older version, I've had the same issue previously and needed to pop an older AMD CPU in to update the BIOS before I could put the 5000 series in. The boards that were released around the same time, typically don't ship with an updated BIOS.

As above. 

 

Frustrating but not a game killer. Be prepared to pay for PB to do the BIOS update for you.

 

 




  #3188745 31-Jan-2024 09:31
Thanks for the replies. In the US AMD will send a loan CPU to enable a BIOS upgrade - no such service here.

 

 

 

xpd:

 

As above. 

 

Frustrating but not a game killer. Be prepared to pay for PB to do the BIOS update for you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I wonder how the CGA would apply in this instance? Regardless of if its DOA or BIOS compatability the motherboard doesn't work so should the retailer not be obligated to make it work at no charge? I expect PBTech are going to try to charge me but I don't think it's right. 

 

 

Looks like this is what is requiredm, assuming you bought both CPU and MOtherboard should be easy for them to do.

 

Google suggests it's a $15 service from PB Tech

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ASSEMBIOS/PB-Motherboard--CPU-BIOS-Update-Service-order-must




  #3188760 31-Jan-2024 10:16
Yeah, no such luck being sent a CPU here. Been through it 3x now, first time was going to be charged $50 by PB for the upgrade, went elsewhere for $30. 2nd time, was for friend, they asked PB to make sure it was all updated before shipping out - got charged for it but update wasnt done - ruined a kids Xmas that episode. 3rd time was my current build, but thankfully motherboard has onboard screenless flash option so updated via that :)

 

As for CGA, no, won't apply - unless you purchased it as a completed build from them, they can claim they didn't know you were using it with that CPU and so on. The goods work as advertised individually.

 

 




  #3188762 31-Jan-2024 10:18
sfrasernz:

 

Thanks for the replies. In the US AMD will send a loan CPU to enable a BIOS upgrade - no such service here.

 

 

 

xpd:

 

As above. 

 

Frustrating but not a game killer. Be prepared to pay for PB to do the BIOS update for you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I wonder how the CGA would apply in this instance? Regardless of if its DOA or BIOS compatability the motherboard doesn't work so should the retailer not be obligated to make it work at no charge? I expect PBTech are going to try to charge me but I don't think it's right. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You bought a motherboard that the manufacturer say needs upgrading for your CPU https://www.asrock.com/MB/AMD/B550M-ITXac/index.us.asp#BIOS AND needs an older CPU to do it - not PBTech issue to fix for free I say.



  #3188764 31-Jan-2024 10:22
I don't think pb tech here is at fault if it is a bios issue.

 

You are buying diy parts and doing the build diy. It is likely both the cpu and motherboard both work but the motherboard needs a bios update to accept the cpu you choose.

 

I don't view as a pb tech issue as they are not providing a service, but instead selling individual parts. That is my take on the issue. 

 

Yes pb tech could do a bios update but I would expect them to charge for the service as they are no longer just supplying diy parts.

  #3188783 31-Jan-2024 11:09
I paid for components and assembly from PBTech a few years ago. It didn't work right, they took it back and worked out the problem for me - faulty power supply from memory. If you pay for that service that would probably do the job. Otherwise you can ask nicely and see if they'll help.

  #3188790 31-Jan-2024 11:23
"some" MBs ($$$ones) you can update the BIOS without installing a CPU but i gather this one you can't

  #3188793 31-Jan-2024 11:34
PBTech did the BIOS upgrade for me a while back and I only bought the motherboard and ram from them. No charge.

 

As above, I don't think they are obligated to ensure the BIOS is up to date - they'd have to break the seal on the motherboard before handing it over and no doubt some people would complain they are getting a used motherboard no a new one.

 

Pain when it happens, but they were very helpful for me. Left it with them and went back a few hours later.

