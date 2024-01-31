So, my daughter saw this keyboard and said "I want for birthday!"



But I have absolutely no info on them. Googling shows they are a product imported via "play distribution", but no info on "ZT Blue" or "ZT Cyan" keyboard switches.



https://www.playdistribution.com/products/powerplay-pk-pro-mechanical-gaming-keyboard

I tried to download the RGB driver software to see if it gave more info. Couldn't find one for the PK PRO, but I did for the "PowerPlay Mini Mechanical Gaming", and the only clue diving around those files gave me is that it might use "darkproject" keyboard software.

Some places say it's rebranded "Zorro Blue" switches (which apparently are low quality cherry blue compatible switches). But I cannot confirm.



I just want to know the quality and feel of the keys in a review anywhere, but it looks like one doesn't exist :-(



Help?