mattwnz: They're should be guides to do it yourself if you already have the part.

Ha ha, yeah I actually tried that first. I've done stuff like adding RAM to laptops before, so I thought replacing a fan should be doable. However, it's reasonably difficult for a HP Probook G5. Rather than just going in the bottom, you have to first go in the bottom, remove lots of screws, then come at it from the top, taking keyboard off etc.

So anyway, I got the replacement part online, then followed a YouTube video to take it apart. But then realised I'd struggle to get it back together. I don't have the small tools (or skill) to do stuff like get ribbon cables back into clips etc. So at that point, I tapped out.