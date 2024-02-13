Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAuthy replacement recommendations?
Lias

5343 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311770 13-Feb-2024 13:06
Send private message quote this post

Authy Desktop updated just before and informed me that they have decided to EOL the desktop apps on March 19th which was a fairly rude shock as I use the desktop app with far greater frequency than the mobile app. 

 

Does anyone have any recommendations for an alternative multi device authenticator app that works on both PC and Android? Preferably free but not a dealbreaker. I'm aware the major password managers now have in-app authenticator support but I don't really like the idea of having both my factors in the same location.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SumnerBoy
1937 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194659 13-Feb-2024 13:08
Send private message quote this post

If you are up for self-hosting, this looks like it might fit your needs... https://github.com/Bubka/2FAuth

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
mentalinc
2831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3194666 13-Feb-2024 13:25
Send private message quote this post

Why is using the Authy mobile app a large change, install the app, login and everything is working fine...

 

Grab your phone to get the token, then type it into the website on your PC?. It also means if you do end up in a position where you are being scammed, they don't get access to all your 2FA tokens...




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Lias

5343 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194675 13-Feb-2024 14:01
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Why is using the Authy mobile app a large change, install the app, login and everything is working fine...

 

Grab your phone to get the token, then type it into the website on your PC?. It also means if you do end up in a position where you are being scammed, they don't get access to all your 2FA tokens...

 

 

I do use the mobile app as well, I just use the desktop app more. I use 2FA very widely and having it as a desktop app allows a non trivial amount of saved time.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



michaelmurfy
meow
12420 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194676 13-Feb-2024 14:06
Send private message quote this post

Personally I use Bitwarden for it.

 

Was easy to migrate from Authy to Bitwarden and now I love the fact when I fill in a password via Bitwarden it'll automatically copy the 2FA code so I can paste it in.

 

Sure, it may not be as secure as using another app but if somebody accesses my Bitwarden vault I am totally pwned regardless.

 

For a backup, I use Microsoft Authenticator as I have to for work regardless so the app is there. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Lias

5343 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194680 13-Feb-2024 14:23
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Sure, it may not be as secure as using another app but if somebody accesses my Bitwarden vault I am totally pwned regardless.

 

 

Very valid point and given I already use Bitwarden it's a strong contender.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

mattwnz
19467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194711 13-Feb-2024 15:28
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Why is using the Authy mobile app a large change, install the app, login and everything is working fine...

 

Grab your phone to get the token, then type it into the website on your PC?. It also means if you do end up in a position where you are being scammed, they don't get access to all your 2FA tokens...

 

 

 

 

It gives redundancy if you lose your mobile device, or if you have to send it off for a repair or battery replacement. 

tieke
623 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3194763 13-Feb-2024 16:10
Send private message quote this post

If you're thinking of moving from Authy to Bitwarden, the instruction and code on this page should simplify matters: you basically install a previous version of desktop Authy that allows a remote debugging port and then use a Chrome snippet to export your existing passwords to a bitwarden-compatible json file.

 

The trickiest part in the whole procedure is stopping the newly-installed version of Authy updating before you get what you want out of it.



mattwnz
19467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194768 13-Feb-2024 16:17
Send private message quote this post

tieke:

 

If you're thinking of moving from Authy to Bitwarden, the instruction and code on this page should simplify matters: you basically install a previous version of desktop Authy that allows a remote debugging port and then use a Chrome snippet to export your existing passwords to a bitwarden-compatible json file.

 

The trickiest part in the whole procedure is stopping the newly-installed version of Authy updating before you get what you want out of it.

 

 

 

 

It says you need to keep your old authy account active even after moving to another provider, as you could get locked out. This could pose a problem down the track if the account gets deactivated  for not being actively used.

michaelmurfy
meow
12420 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194777 13-Feb-2024 16:54
Send private message quote this post

I saw the migration workaround and despite me having 100+ 2FA keys I decided to go through each one of them one evening, delete accounts I don't need and reset everything else.

 

It is a pain to do but once you're done, you're done, and you've got the seeds going forward.

 

Also I said to people I called Authy doing this after they shut off their own 2FA service which would have been the thing funding it. I would strongly suggest people move off now while there is a desktop app vs wait and having to use the mobile app to assist you moving things across.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mattwnz
19467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194795 13-Feb-2024 17:43
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

I saw the migration workaround and despite me having 100+ 2FA keys I decided to go through each one of them one evening, delete accounts I don't need and reset everything else.

 

It is a pain to do but once you're done, you're done, and you've got the seeds going forward.

 

Also I said to people I called Authy doing this after they shut off their own 2FA service which would have been the thing funding it. I would strongly suggest people move off now while there is a desktop app vs wait and having to use the mobile app to assist you moving things across.

 

 

 

 

Resetting up 2FA isn't easy with some providers that have 2FA, as they don't have any ability to either disable or edit the 2FA settings in order to set it up up on a new app. So you have to manually contact them to get them to reset it. It is all a major PITA IMO, and then you could be waiting some time to get support. 

 

It is interesting that many websites that have 2FA and who require people use a third party app for 2FA, recommend Authy and Google Authenticator as the two main apps to use, so they must have a huge number of users. Guessing not that many use the desktop app though. 

bagheera
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194912 14-Feb-2024 09:10
Send private message quote this post

and just in my inbox - so now march kill off on the desktop app

 

 

 

hoy!

 

 

 

You’re receiving this email from Twilio because our records show you’ve used the Twilio Authy Desktop app in the past.

 

 

 

What do you need to know? 

 

 

 

Starting March 19, 2024, Twilio Desktop Authy apps will reach their end of life (EOL). Beyond this date, you can access most of the desktop features and functionality in the mobile Authy apps.

 

 

 

You may have previously seen an August 19, 2024, end of life (EOL) date for Twilio Desktop Authy apps. This date has been moved up to March 19, 2024.

 

 

 

What do you need to do?

 

 

 

Switch to the Authy app on your Apple or Google Play Store-compatible Android device to manage your Authy account and 2FA tokens.

 

 

 

For more information, review Authy for Desktop End of Life (EOL).

 

 

 

What if you don’t take action?

 

 

 

If you don’t take action before March 19, 2024, you won’t be able to use, access, or migrate your Authy-based account tokens from the Twilio Authy Desktop apps nor download the Authy desktop apps from authy.com.

 

michaelmurfy
meow
12420 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194917 14-Feb-2024 09:20
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Resetting up 2FA isn't easy with some providers that have 2FA, as they don't have any ability to either disable or edit the 2FA settings in order to set it up up on a new app. So you have to manually contact them to get them to reset it. It is all a major PITA IMO, and then you could be waiting some time to get support.

 

In a list of around 130 I did I actually never encountered one that made things difficult. As long as you can get into a site using 2FA then it is often easy.

 

With Geekzone for example you need to disable 2FA first in your profile options (here) then re-activate it and it'll generate a new seed for you. Other sites from experience are similar. So while there is sometimes no blatant change option often the ole turning it off and on again fixes it.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MartinGZ
285 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3195340 14-Feb-2024 23:48
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Personally I use Bitwarden for it.

 

Was easy to migrate from Authy to Bitwarden and now I love the fact when I fill in a password via Bitwarden it'll automatically copy the 2FA code so I can paste it in.

 

Sure, it may not be as secure as using another app but if somebody accesses my Bitwarden vault I am totally pwned regardless.

 

For a backup, I use Microsoft Authenticator as I have to for work regardless so the app is there. 

 

 

I really don't understand this at all. You might as well not have any 2FA set up if your PW and 2FA are kept in the same place. By definition you no longer have 2FA. I've been a longtime Bitwarden user and shunned the use of 2FA within the app when it was introduced. Yes if someone gains access to your Bitwarden vault there are huge issues, but without a token they cannot, or should not be able to, get into your accounts.

 

Another approach would be to use a different PW manager to store the 2FA tokens like 1Password if you want to move from Authy. Although I have Authy on the desktop, I almost always use the mobile app when working on the desktop.

 

Personally I'll stick with Twilo for a bit longer although it seems they are having financial issues, perhaps one of the reasons behind the demise of the desktop version. I love the fact that you can have it on multiple devices and wish others would also do this. I think I read that they have 7 million users, not a huge number in the scheme of things.

michaelmurfy
meow
12420 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195341 14-Feb-2024 23:56
Send private message quote this post

MartinGZ: I really don't understand this at all. You might as well not have any 2FA set up if your PW and 2FA are kept in the same place.

 

Hardware key or 2FA stored somewhere else on an app you already have got (eg, Microsoft Auth especially if you need to use that for work regardless) for your Bitwarden vault. You're putting all your trust into your vault - you can trust it to store 2FA as long as you have another way of getting into your vault that isn't in Bitwarden itself.

 

That's the key. Regardless, if somebody did somehow get access to your vault then I hate to say it but you're totally and utterly pwned regardless but the key is not letting that happen in the first place which is why I am comfortable keeping secrets locked inside a vault. Many sites have 2FA reset procedures and the amount of secrets stored in your vault will give an attacker enough access to cause a whole lot of damage. Plus, they'll target places that don't have great 2FA like your bank.

 

The convenience factor however with using Bitwarden for both your password store and 2FA is great but hey each of their own. I also like how if I store my seeds in Bitwarden I always have access to my seeds to transfer them elsewhere if I really want to unlike what everyone is experiencing right now with Authy. The main reason for 2FA is to prevent a password leak (as in, like those seen on https://haveibeenpwned.com or leaked to "underground" forums) from getting access to the compromised account and this still holds true and doesn't change even if you use Bitwarden or your password manager, provided that password manager in itself is protected with some form of 2FA.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mattwnz
19467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195343 15-Feb-2024 00:08
Send private message quote this post

MartinGZ:

 

 

 

Personally I'll stick with Twilo for a bit longer although it seems they are having financial issues, perhaps one of the reasons behind the demise of the desktop version. I love the fact that you can have it on multiple devices and wish others would also do this. I think I read that they have 7 million users, not a huge number in the scheme of things.

 

 

 

 

I started using it due to Google Authenticator not having anyway of having it on multiple devices at the time I was using it. However I think it does now allow syncing to multiple devices, but I don't think it backs up like Authy does.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 