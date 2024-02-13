MartinGZ: I really don't understand this at all. You might as well not have any 2FA set up if your PW and 2FA are kept in the same place.

Hardware key or 2FA stored somewhere else on an app you already have got (eg, Microsoft Auth especially if you need to use that for work regardless) for your Bitwarden vault. You're putting all your trust into your vault - you can trust it to store 2FA as long as you have another way of getting into your vault that isn't in Bitwarden itself.

That's the key. Regardless, if somebody did somehow get access to your vault then I hate to say it but you're totally and utterly pwned regardless but the key is not letting that happen in the first place which is why I am comfortable keeping secrets locked inside a vault. Many sites have 2FA reset procedures and the amount of secrets stored in your vault will give an attacker enough access to cause a whole lot of damage. Plus, they'll target places that don't have great 2FA like your bank.

The convenience factor however with using Bitwarden for both your password store and 2FA is great but hey each of their own. I also like how if I store my seeds in Bitwarden I always have access to my seeds to transfer them elsewhere if I really want to unlike what everyone is experiencing right now with Authy. The main reason for 2FA is to prevent a password leak (as in, like those seen on https://haveibeenpwned.com or leaked to "underground" forums) from getting access to the compromised account and this still holds true and doesn't change even if you use Bitwarden or your password manager, provided that password manager in itself is protected with some form of 2FA.