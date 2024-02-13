Authy Desktop updated just before and informed me that they have decided to EOL the desktop apps on March 19th which was a fairly rude shock as I use the desktop app with far greater frequency than the mobile app.
Does anyone have any recommendations for an alternative multi device authenticator app that works on both PC and Android? Preferably free but not a dealbreaker. I'm aware the major password managers now have in-app authenticator support but I don't really like the idea of having both my factors in the same location.