Hi All

I'm new to the forums and am looking for some help.

My son came home from Uni for the holidays and used my PC to play Steam games. I now find I have Windows Security saying that my PC is infected with a trojan called PWS:Win32/OnLineGames.L!dll. I have tried all of the online instructions on how to get rid of this item but it keeps coming back once the PC restarts.

I would really appreciate some help with this...😬

Cheers Kevin