I recently had a problem logging on to My 2D (the logon reverted back to the logon screen with a 'your session has timed out' error message). I tried Firefox and said logon worked. The solution in Edge was to clear cache (Settings/Privacy Search and Services/clear browsing data) but there is no ability to limit this to items from a particular URL (such as My 2D). Using this logged me out of everything (including Geekzone). This is not a biggie but I wondered if I could limit the extent of what is cleared so as to allow unaffected URLs to retain cookies etc.