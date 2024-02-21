With the upcoming death of windows 10, its probably time I look at getting something newer than 4th gen so I can upgrade to 11.

But I have many PCIe cards (not graphics cards) which seems to be poorly catered for these days, as the board I have at the moment has 3 slots that are x16 sized, but 2 of them are partially wired so fine for the 4x cards I have in them.

With the death of SLI, it seems that its all single x16 slot and a couple of token x1 slots which are not even open ended.

I have just been looking thru PB Tech for boards. But if anyone knows of a decent full ATX sixed board that can take several x4 cards somewhere else locally, that would be good too.

Not interested in splashing out on threadripper or epic or anything like that just to get a few more devices in the machine.