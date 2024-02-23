Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingColour laser printers
quickymart

13753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#311889 23-Feb-2024 22:04
Send private message

As I mentioned in the other thread I'm having issues trying to get my son's Windows 11 laptop to talk to my trusty old HP mono laser printer via my home network.

 

I'm partly inclined to look at upgrading it anyway as I got it in 2006, and was looking at a copy centre/colour laser combination thing. HP has really proven its worth to me, so I was considering something like this:

 

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2658660.html

 

One of these would suit all my needs however I was blown away to see the cost of replacing the toner - almost as much as the device itself! 😮 It's like they're (quite literally) printing money off the cost of the toner cartridges.

 

Looking around all the ink suppliers - even using aftermarket toners - there's not a lot of price difference (for example: https://www.tonerink.co.nz/HP206A)

 

So my query is: is this normal? Are all colour laser printers saddled with ridiculously expensive toner cartridges, regardless of brand? At that price point I get the feeling they're more geared towards a small office situation as opposed to a home user.

 

Should I look at another brand (Brother?) or just scrap the colour laser printer idea and look at a mono laser copy centre combination instead, a la this?

 

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2786893.html

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79109 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199318 23-Feb-2024 22:07
Send private message

Do you need a laser printer?

 

Why not a tank inkjet?

 

These are so much better regarding ink costs than cartridges or lasers.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
quickymart

13753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3199326 23-Feb-2024 22:20
Send private message

Didn't even know about those, thanks very much. Will do some research on them.

Scott3
3931 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3199339 23-Feb-2024 23:12
Send private message

We have a brother color laser (MFC-L3770CDW). Full set of genuine high yield toners runs at about $730 (3000 yeild on black, 2,300 on the colors). Yeah, so looking 32c / colour page on toner alone. Printer was purchased for a business we were running from home, so the cost was carried by the business which made it a bit more tolerable. Now we have shut the business down (printer is rarely used now), we couldn't justify the cost of replacing the color toners. Ultimately we just told the printer we had via a service menu, and it is still happily printing with color showing they 50% remaining (i.e. 150% utilized).

 

We needed laser, not inkjet for important long life documents (i.e. wills) produces by the business.

 

 

 

Plan when we brought it was to primarily use B+W, but to retain the ability to print color when required, and our home office is quite small, so it was preferable to have it in one unit, rather than the setup we were running a while back with a B+W laser printer and a colour inkjet. 

 

This is out second brother colour laser. The prior one we ran 3rd party toners, but sadly were never happy with them. When we were running out of life on the drum, we made the decision to upgrade (gaining features like duplex scan), rather than replacing the drum.

 

 

 

Above point is a bit sad with the brother laser printers. Our current printer is at 15,000 pages, with the drum lifespan of 18,000 pages. Doesn't really make sense to spend $270 on a genuine drum kit, when for around double that you can get a completely new printer with fresh warranty, all new consumables, incl the starter (around 700 - 1000 page yield) toners. So yeah, our printer will likely end up in the trash, once we have consumed one more 3000 page yield black toner.


 

I like our color laser printer, but frankly you need to be a fairly wealthy household (or using it commercially) to justify having one. Frankly I think most households would be best suited with a mono laser, or if they really want color ability, one of those high capacity tank inkjets.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79109 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199343 23-Feb-2024 23:32
Send private message

quickymart:

Didn't even know about those, thanks very much. Will do some research on them.



https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=26938




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

timmmay
20449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199352 24-Feb-2024 06:57
Send private message

I gave up on Inkjet about a decade ago. They may have improved, but I got tired of blocked nozzles and things generally going wrong, which may be partly because they're so cheap.

 

I'm on my second Brother color laser. After about 5 years the first needed a part that was $150 that should've lasted longer, plus a toner cartridge, and I wanted double sized scanning, so I sold it and purchased the MFC-L3770CDW. It works well. I expect it to last at least 5 years, probably  more.

andrew75
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3199356 24-Feb-2024 07:34
Send private message

Beware HP, they have a decidedly anti consumer attitude - especially if you intend to use third party toner.  I have a HP Multifunction Colour Laser.  Works well and I'm happy with what it does and produces. 

 

 

 

But one day a couple of years back they pushed out a firmware update, and with it they disabled my (brand new at the time) third party toner cartridges.  Unfortunately this is a regular practice for them.  Fortunately I managed to find some instructions on the web somewhere how roll back the firmware and have since disabled auto-updates.   They also do crap like when your ink or toner runs out on a multifunction device they disable the scanner.  

 

 

 

When my HP dies I'm not sure what the next brand I get will be, but it wont be HP.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79109 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199357 24-Feb-2024 07:44
Send private message

That's the thing with eco tank printers: you only refill. There is no parts replacement for years.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup



nzkc
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #3199360 24-Feb-2024 08:09
Send private message

freitasm: That's the thing with eco tank printers: you only refill. There is no parts replacement for years.

 

Like Timmmay I switched to a colour laser because whenever I went to print something the ink jets were a bit clogged so had always be cleaning and recalibrating. Think most of the ink went towards that rather than actual printing! I dont print often which is half the problem.

 

Wondering if this is still the case - even with refillables or has the tech improved a lot?

 

Have had my Brother colour laser printer for over a decade. Been far cheaper to run than an inkjet.

 

I've bought toner from Computer Food and have used non official replacements. All been good (for me) and a lot cheaper than official spares.

old3eyes
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3199555 24-Feb-2024 17:49
Send private message

freitasm: That's the thing with eco tank printers: you only refill. There is no parts replacement for years.


Yes ink tank printers are cheap to run but do they have the same issues as normal inkjets that you have to pint a test page5at least once a week to stop the heads blocking.




Regards,

Old3eyes

rscole86
4960 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199559 24-Feb-2024 18:07
Send private message

I think MF is referring to the Ecotank by Epsom? They don't do the hundred test pages that ink jets are known for.

Jase2985
13412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199562 24-Feb-2024 18:20
Send private message

had an HP deskjet here and it only needs to do a nozzle clean when i change the carts, so maybe once a year, never had an issue with blocked jets or anything like that.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79109 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199564 24-Feb-2024 18:43
Send private message

old3eyes:
freitasm: That's the thing with eco tank printers: you only refill. There is no parts replacement for years.


Yes ink tank printers are cheap to run but do they have the same issues as normal inkjets that you have to pint a test page5at least once a week to stop the heads blocking.

 

 

I have had Epson EcoTank inkjet here and have a HP Smart Tank.

 

I never had to print a test page to prevent blockage. We just use the printers. Sometimes a few pages a week, sometimes a few of weeks without printing anything. Never had a problem.

 

Perhaps you are thinking of inkjets from fifteen years ago?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

marpada
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3200007 26-Feb-2024 01:37
Send private message

I would not buy a printer that it's no a laser Brother.

quickymart

13753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3200022 26-Feb-2024 08:52
Send private message

Huh?

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200041 26-Feb-2024 09:06
Send private message

Think they mean they won't touch anything except Brother.

 

I've not used anything except Brother and HP's in a home/small office environment in the past 10 years, and I'd avoid HP now. Their drivers/software are a nightmare to work with, and as others have mentioned, they pretty much block 3rd party supplies. 

 

Our Brother (MFC B+W) at home is getting on in age but keeps on going and is cheap to keep running. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright