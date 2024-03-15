quickymart

Afternoon,

In anticipation of getting a new laptop I've been doing some tinkering with my current one to see what can be copied from Vista to 11, and what can't - turns out there are a few things that I would need to consider.

One of my boys has an 11 laptop and I was attempting to migrate my Firefox settings/bookmarks/etc from my old laptop to his newer laptop to test it out.

Old (Vista) machine has Firefox 52.9.0, new one (11) is running the latest version, 123.0.1.

Previously I used MozBackup and this was a great application that copied everything over and it looked pretty close to how it did previously.

However when I try to import the backup file from the old machine it is giving me an error along the lines of "backup made in Seamonkey" (it wasn't) and won't import anything. Manually copying the profile folder from the old laptop and overwriting it to the profile folder on the new laptop doesn't do anything either - no history, bookmarks, etc.

I have years of browsing history I would like to migrate as well as a large number of bookmarks but this doesn't inspire me with confidence!

Has anyone completed this successfully?