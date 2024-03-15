Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingBacking up Mozilla from old machine to new machine
quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312082 15-Mar-2024 12:26
Afternoon,

 

In anticipation of getting a new laptop I've been doing some tinkering with my current one to see what can be copied from Vista to 11, and what can't - turns out there are a few things that I would need to consider.

 

One of my boys has an 11 laptop and I was attempting to migrate my Firefox settings/bookmarks/etc from my old laptop to his newer laptop to test it out.

 

Old (Vista) machine has Firefox 52.9.0, new one (11) is running the latest version, 123.0.1.

 

Previously I used MozBackup and this was a great application that copied everything over and it looked pretty close to how it did previously.

 

However when I try to import the backup file from the old machine it is giving me an error along the lines of "backup made in Seamonkey" (it wasn't) and won't import anything. Manually copying the profile folder from the old laptop and overwriting it to the profile folder on the new laptop doesn't do anything either - no history, bookmarks, etc.

 

I have years of browsing history I would like to migrate as well as a large number of bookmarks but this doesn't inspire me with confidence!

 

Has anyone completed this successfully?

 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79163 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206604 15-Mar-2024 12:29
Can't you just synchronise using the Mozilla account or is it not available on FX 52.9?




robjg63
4092 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3206605 15-Mar-2024 12:31
So signing into Firefox with an account, doesnt actually save all your bookmarks etc?

 

Pretty amazed by that!

 

Are you signed in with an account in Firefox?

 

EDIT: Firefox account for syncing announced 10 years ago.

 

EDIT 2: 52.9 released June 26, 2018. It must support account syncing....




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79163 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206660 15-Mar-2024 13:01
Firefox Sync - Wikipedia

 

"It allows users to partially synchronize bookmarks, browsing history, preferences, passwords, filled forms, add-ons, and the last 25 opened tabs across multiple computers."

 

Just sign in with your Firefox account, done.




quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206682 15-Mar-2024 13:52
Actually I've never used that functionality. Thanks for the info, will test it and let you know 🤞

cddt
1514 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206718 15-Mar-2024 15:17
You can go to bookmarks -> manage bookmarks -> import and backup...

 

This should be sufficient for backups. 

 

 

 

You might want to check your about:config for any custom settings you can't live without. With such a big version jump I wouldn't wholesale copy everything - rather just select those "QoL" items which are important to you. 




quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206727 15-Mar-2024 15:32
Thanks, I'll have a closer look at it - tried creating an account (as above) on the old machine and it just sits there with a spinning wheel. Ran out of time today so will pick it up again another time.

ZollyMonsta
3009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206729 15-Mar-2024 15:44
It's come a long way.. I remember way back having to use an external programme to back up/restore. 




 

 

quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206737 15-Mar-2024 16:10
ZollyMonsta:

 

It's come a long way.. I remember way back having to use an external programme to back up/restore. 

 

 

Yes...I was trying to use MozBackup to do this but to no avail.

richms
28079 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206740 15-Mar-2024 16:31
I have just copied the profile directory from appdata folders to other computers and the whole lot was taken over - even session cookies.




quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206843 15-Mar-2024 20:11
I tried this already but sadly it didn't work. However it may have been the way I did it - will try it again next time.

quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206893 16-Mar-2024 08:41
Progress update:

 

  • tried exporting the history (and bookmarks) and they were exported successfully, however they didn't load
  • deleted the existing profile and copied it over from the old machine (as per richms's idea above). Forced Firefox to load using this and the bookmarks are there! Just no history - which is the one thing I really want to restore

Thanks for the suggestions so far - just the one component left to go (the browsing history). Any suggestions on getting this copied across? It's the last piece of the Firefox "puzzle".

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79163 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206895 16-Mar-2024 08:43
Have you tried using the sync function?

Create an account online, then login in each browser.




Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206896 16-Mar-2024 08:43
why do you want to keep browsing history?

quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206907 16-Mar-2024 09:09
freitasm: Have you tried using the sync function?

Create an account online, then login in each browser.

 

See above, tried to and it got stuck in a loading loop on the old machine. Will try it again when I have time. But I think you're right, that may be my only option here.

quickymart

13801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3206908 16-Mar-2024 09:10
Jase2985:

 

why do you want to keep browsing history?

 

 

Because I may need to look back at something I looked at previously?

