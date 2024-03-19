Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingWidescreen monitor - two virtual screens for work - no gaming - suggestions?
#312117 19-Mar-2024 08:24
Looking to buy a 34" wide screen monitor for home use that can be split into two virtual screens.  Just got these at work and I really like them.

 

A quick search shows up these two models

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMSI53410/MSI-Pro-MP341CQ-34-Ultrawide-Curved-Business-Monit

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM72534/Samsung-Odyssey-G5-34-Ultrawide-QHD-165Hz-Curved-G

 

 

 

Any experiences with any of those two or others people have had good experiences with?  Budget is about what these two go for.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

pdh

  #3207856 19-Mar-2024 10:24
I think your second (Samsung) URL should be here:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM72534/Samsung-Odyssey-G5-34-Ultrawide-QHD-165Hz-Curved-G

 

For about 5 years I've used twin Dell 30" 2560x1600 (so 5120x1600).
Which gives me 4 readable A4 sheets side-by-side - and 101 dpi.

 

I've always liked this screen height (1600) - for coding & spreadsheets (and for everything, really).
But Dells are an expensive option if bought new...

 

My old eyes find 4K resolution gives too small a pixel at the smaller (30-34") screen size.
But does anyone use a (relatively inexpensive)  4K TV - 42" gives the same pixel size (105 dpi) ?
Compared to my 5120x1600, you have the same dots (fewer across - but more vertically) - for very few $$$.

 

 

 
 
 
 

mentalinc
  #3207857 19-Mar-2024 10:29
I have two 27" 2560x1440 monitors which works well




lchiu7

  #3207861 19-Mar-2024 10:39
pdh:

 

I think your second (Samsung) URL should be here:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM72534/Samsung-Odyssey-G5-34-Ultrawide-QHD-165Hz-Curved-G

 

For about 5 years I've used twin Dell 30" 2560x1600 (so 5120x1600).
Which gives me 4 readable A4 sheets side-by-side - and 101 dpi.

 

I've always liked this screen height (1600) - for coding & spreadsheets (and for everything, really).
But Dells are an expensive option if bought new...

 

My old eyes find 4K resolution gives too small a pixel at the smaller (30-34") screen size.
But does anyone use a (relatively inexpensive)  4K TV - 42" gives the same pixel size (105 dpi) ?
Compared to my 5120x1600, you have the same dots (fewer across - but more vertically) - for very few $$$.

 

 

 

 

 

 

That appears to be the same URL I provided.

 

I like the idea of one monitor since it doesn't take up so much desk space. I did find the fonts a bit small inthe machine in the office but I just raised the font size to 125%



richms
  #3207863 19-Mar-2024 10:44
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM42295/Samsung-S9-49-Super-Ultrawide-Dual-QHD-Curved-Busi 

 

 

 

Came up in an email today that is 

 

 

 

 

with promo code TECH4BUS

 

 

 

This will give you 2 normal screens worth of width. The other ultrawides are just intended for a greater field of view with gaming more than putting 2 apps side by side like you would do on a dual monitor setup.




Starlith
  #3207871 19-Mar-2024 10:53
Have you considered trying out virtual desktops/multiple desktops

 

Just a name for an operating system function where you can have single desktop dedicated to a bunch of open apps and others with their own open apps.

 

For Windows - https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/multiple-desktops-in-windows-36f52e38-5b4a-557b-2ff9-e1a60c976434

 

For Mac - https://support.apple.com/en-nz/guide/mac-help/mh14112/mac

 

It may not be everyones cup of tea but its very efficient use of the operating system and hardware while keeping you focused on a single desktop space.

 

You can have as many virtual desktops as you like with specific apps open in each one (this may affect ram and performance) and you can move your screen to focus on a single desktop at a time with a tap of the keyboard shortcuts or trackpad gestures.

  #3207903 19-Mar-2024 11:29
> That appears to be the same URL I provided.

Yes, it was the same URL text - but clicking on your link took me elsewhere...

 

> I like the idea of one monitor since it doesn't take up so much desk space. I did find the 
> fonts a bit small in the machine in the office but I just raised the font size to 125%

 

When I played with that option (a few years ago), it worked well for some things but less well for others (icons & labels, etc). OS/Apps have probably matured and upping the font scale is now likely a more seamless experience.

 

For my wife's dual 32" (2560x1440) Phillips set-up, I used a dual monitor bracket (clamped to the desktop) to give her zero-footprint desk usage. She went from one to two monitors at the 2nd Covid lockdown - and wonders why she resisted it ! Space for side-by-side zoom/teams and email and spreadsheets and notes - all at once.

 

 

  #3207905 19-Mar-2024 11:31
I have several UWQHD (3440x1440 / ultrawide 1440p) monitors, though none of the ones you have linked to. I really like the aspect ratio - essentially two square monitors side by side. My work is very document and email heavy, and square screens is ideal to limit the amount of white space around documents. Windows snapping works fine if you just want left and right, but I also use PowerToys Fancy Zones when I need something more complex (PowerToys is generally pretty awesome).

 

If you're buying a new monitor, I would steer towards one with a USB-C dock built in so you can connect a notebook with a single cable. But maybe you're just connecting to a single desktop PC and will never connect anything else?



lchiu7

  #3207992 19-Mar-2024 12:31
mdf:

 

I have several UWQHD (3440x1440 / ultrawide 1440p) monitors, though none of the ones you have linked to. I really like the aspect ratio - essentially two square monitors side by side. My work is very document and email heavy, and square screens is ideal to limit the amount of white space around documents. Windows snapping works fine if you just want left and right, but I also use PowerToys Fancy Zones when I need something more complex (PowerToys is generally pretty awesome).

 

If you're buying a new monitor, I would steer towards one with a USB-C dock built in so you can connect a notebook with a single cable. But maybe you're just connecting to a single desktop PC and will never connect anything else?

 

 

Thanks. The MSI has 2 HDMI and one DP port. That is enough for me since I only connect two desktops to my monitor. I can also connect a laptop via HDM since I also use a HDMI switch. The Samsung has only one HDMI which seems a bit pauce.  

 

 

 

But the Samsung has HDR10 while the MSI has no HDR. I am now leading toward the Samsung because of HDR10 and it's only $150 more.

  #3209009 21-Mar-2024 08:52
I am now looking at this monitor - ticks all the boxes HDR10, USB-C etc.

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM42267/Samsung-ViewFinity-S65U-34-Ultrawide-QHD-1000R-Cur

 

 

 

 

  #3209108 21-Mar-2024 12:39
I've got that one (just the version with the webcam built in). Perfectly decent for office work. Unless you're in a hurry, I would wait for it to go on sale though. 

  #3209128 21-Mar-2024 13:20
Be careful with VA monitors.  The cheaper ones usually have terrible response times (ignore their marketing claims), resulting in especially bad dark colour smearing.  Even if not gaming it can make scrolling etc in windows unpleasant.  Whether it will bother you personally I dont know.  I'd go with an IPS over VA unless a high end "Gaming" Samsung one -G8+ etc.

 

 

  #3209388 21-Mar-2024 21:25
Just to suggest another monitor - I have the AOC 34" ultrawide curved monitor - this specific model no longer available at PBTech, but its specs: https://nz.aoc.com/product/CU34G3S 

  #3209643 22-Mar-2024 19:35
I've got that one (just the version with the webcam built in). Perfectly decent for office work. Unless you're in a hurry, I would wait for it to go on sale though. 

 


I might be able to get that  for a pretty good discount ($120ish off)) so I might take a look in the store first to see if I like it.

