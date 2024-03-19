I think your second (Samsung) URL should be here:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONSAM72534/Samsung-Odyssey-G5-34-Ultrawide-QHD-165Hz-Curved-G

For about 5 years I've used twin Dell 30" 2560x1600 (so 5120x1600).

Which gives me 4 readable A4 sheets side-by-side - and 101 dpi.

I've always liked this screen height (1600) - for coding & spreadsheets (and for everything, really).

But Dells are an expensive option if bought new...

My old eyes find 4K resolution gives too small a pixel at the smaller (30-34") screen size.

But does anyone use a (relatively inexpensive) 4K TV - 42" gives the same pixel size (105 dpi) ?

Compared to my 5120x1600, you have the same dots (fewer across - but more vertically) - for very few $$$.